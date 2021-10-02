CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bend County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Fort Bend by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fort Bend The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1047 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Street flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, West University Place, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, University Place, Astrodome Area, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Neartown / Montrose, Macgregor, Midtown Houston, Fourth Ward, southern Memorial Park, Greater Third Ward, Downtown Houston, Greater Eastwood and Second Ward. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in street flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nobel economics prize goes to 'natural experiments' pioneers

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize on Monday for pioneering "natural experiments" to show real-world economic impacts in areas from minimum wage increases in the U.S. fast-food sector to migration from Castro-era Cuba. Unlike in medicine or...
ECONOMY
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 tablet

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. Its authorization could help change clinical management...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bend, TX
City
Bellaire, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
City
Piney Point Village, TX
State
Missouri State
CBS News

Southwest cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Doppler#West University Place#Greater Third Ward#Greater Eastwood

Comments / 0

Community Policy