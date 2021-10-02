CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 23:11:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until late this evening. * At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 24.1 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Sunday was 24.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 15.9 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.1 Sun 9 am CDT 22.6 20.1 17.7

