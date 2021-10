Abdul Qadeer Khan, celebrated as the father of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme but accused of smuggling technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya, died on Sunday at 85. The nuclear scientist, who spent the last years of his life under heavy guard, passed away in the capital Islamabad, where he had recently been hospitalised with Covid-19. Khan had long been hailed a national hero for transforming Pakistan into the world's first Islamic nuclear weapons power and strengthening its clout against rival and fellow nuclear-armed nation India. But he was declared by the West a dangerous renegade for sharing technology with rogue nuclear states.

