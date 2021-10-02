CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 killed, 43 wounded in Chicago shootings over weekend

By Sun Times Media
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJ4Y3_0cF8bpYh00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — At least two people were killed and 43 others were wounded — including four teens — across Chicago over the weekend.

— A man was fatally shot in Burnside Saturday night on the Far South Side. Police found Edward Hudson, 44, lying outside with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 600 block of East 92nd Place about 10:40 p.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

— A 43-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side. The man was standing in front of an apartment building about 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a light-colored car pulled up and someone from inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

— About 3:35 a.m. Sunday, two men, 23 and 46, and a 29-year-old woman were in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street when gunfire erupted, police said. The 46-year-old was struck in his head, the 23-year-old in his foot and the 29-year-old shot in the foot and grazed in the leg, police said. The two men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the older man was in critical condition, police said. The younger man was in good condition, police said. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was in fair condition, authorities said.

— Three more people were wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Gresham on the South Side. The men were standing in a street about 2:35 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Parnell Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said. A 27-year-old was struck in the ankles, a 28-year-old in the right leg and a 33-year-old in the left leg and back, police said. The oldest man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The 28-year-old went to Trinity Hospital and was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said. The youngest man went to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

— About 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a teen was in the 2900 block of North Halsted Street when he was shot in the back, police said. He walked into Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

— On Friday, two other teens were wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side. They were walking about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of North Pine Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. A 17-year-old boy was struck in the right foot, and a 16-year-old boy was struck in the right shoulder, police said. The 17-year-old was taken to Loretto Hospital and the younger boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. They were both in good condition.

— A teen was shot and wounded Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The 16-year-old was a traffic light about 4:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored car stopped next to him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left calf, police said. The boy went to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At least 33 others were wounded in shootings across the city from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 10 people were killed and 58 others wounded in gun violence across the city.

( Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2021. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

