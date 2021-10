England’s top two women’s leagues have warned Fifa plans for biennial men’s and women’s World Cups will have a “profoundly detrimental” impact on the female game.Fifa is proposing to shorten the gap between the men’s and women’s showpiece events from four years to two as part of changes to the new international calendar from 2024 onwards.The Women’s Super League and Championship were among 10 European competitions to sign a statement issued on Monday, along with the continent’s governing body Uefa and the European Club Association (ECA), which called for Fifa to engage in a “genuine, joint and open forum” with...

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO