Gabby Petito’s family have marked themselves with heartbreaking tributes to the late YouTuber as officials continue to search for her missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie. During a press conference in New York on Tuesday, the Petito brood and their attorney announced a foundation in her name and called on Brian to come out of hiding and turn himself in to police. But the family also shared sweet updates about how they’ve kept Gabby close to their hearts during this devastating time — and how the 22-year-old’s presence is apparently staying close by as well.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO