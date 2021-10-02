CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM might lose 90-year U.S. sales crown over chip shortage

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomotive News editor Nick Bunkley tweeted on October 1 that according to AutoNews data, General Motors "has been the largest seller of vehicles in the U.S. every year since passing Ford in 1931." With automakers having turned in light car and truck sales data for the first three quarters of 2021, GM's 90-year-run might not reach 91. According to AN figures, Toyota was 80,401 vehicles ahead when the October workday started. Worse, GM is so far behind its historic pace that it might only sell enough light vehicles in the U.S. to match its numbers from 1958.

www.autoblog.com

