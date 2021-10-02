CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL picks Week 4: 'Experts' all pick Bills over Texans

By Nick Wojton
 8 days ago
Last week, the Buffalo Bills routed the Washington Football Team. It was a second-straight blowout win for Buffalo.

That has created a lot of confidence in the Bills (2-1) among the “experts.”

Heading into the Week 4 matchup between the Bills and Texans at Highmark Stadium, a huge number of such analysts, writers, and talkers on television are picking Buffalo.

In fact… according to NFL Pickwatch, all of them are.

Among the folks that Pickwatch monitor throughout the week, 100 percent of them picked the Bills to win on Sunday. Last week, the same group reported 98 percent of experts picking the Bills over the Washington Football Team.

Smart moves made by many of them then.

But the 100 percent figure is actually not all that surprising. The Bills are three-score favorites of 17.5 points according to the oddsmakers.

Anyone picking that upset is beyond bold.

Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
