Columbus Crew: Five players called into national team for World Cup qualifiers in October
Attacking midfielder Lucas Zelarayan received his first international call-up for the Armenian national team for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week. Zelarayan was one of five Crew players to be called into their national teams for the October international window. Forward Gyasi Zardes (U.S.), captain and defender Jonathan Mensah (Ghana), and midfielders Liam Fraser (Canada) and Luis Diaz (Costa Rica) will also depart the Crew following Sunday’s match at Philadelphia Union.www.dispatch.com
