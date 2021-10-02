Updates and details released after six-hour SWAT standoff in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) On Friday afternoon, Pittsburgh Police and SWAT were called to Manilla Street for reports that a homicide suspect was hiding out in a home on the North Side.

When the suspect refused to exit the home, SWAT was called to the scene where a five-hour standoff began.

During the standoff, authorities used verbal hails, OC vapor, and other non-lethal tactics.

No results came from those tactics and the suspect remained barricaded inside.

After failing to surrender, the officers again deployed gas, which caused the suspect to open fire at police.

Officers returned fire, later finding the suspect deceased inside the home.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by police.

As standard procedure, officers involved in the shootout will be placed on administrative leave as an investigation opens.

Pittsburgh Police, SWAT, Allegheny County Police, and U.S. Marshalls were all at the scene.

The investigation is being carried out by Allegheny County Police.

The suspect was identified as 25 year-old Khalil Singletary.

He was facing charges of criminal homicide and firearm violations.

Singletary fired shots at officers in the standoff, but no officers were injured.