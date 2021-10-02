CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Police close Deep Ellum streets to cut crime

By Sean Beall
 8 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

On Friday night, Dallas Police closed some major streets in Deep Ellum.

It's a new weekend strategy, that police hope will cut down on crime. However, many local businesses disagree.

Local bars and restaurants argue, that the road blocks are keeping customers away.

Police are planning on doing this every weekend, while Dallas gets a boost in visitors from the State Fair Of Texas.

They will revaluate once the fair is over.​

Utopian Websurfer
8d ago

deep ellum used 2 b just a party club district , restaurant area. no crime. b smart & keep it that way.☺🌃🌁🌆🌇🏩🏨🏦🏥🏤🏫🏬🏯🏰💒🏡🙂

Dallas car wash shooting injures one

A shooting at a Dallas car wash on Saturday morning has left one man injured. According to NBCDFW, police said that the shooting took place at approximately 4:24 a.m. in the 8800 block of Lake June Road in southeast Dallas. A man was found on the scene having suffered a...
Ask The Expert: Visit Dallas looks forward to TX-OU weekend

This weekend, the State Fair of Texas is expecting more than a hundred thousand people to pack into Fair Park for Texas-OU weekend. With it being one of the biggest events of the year for the entire city, it's also something the entire city works on in anticipation of football fans coming in from Austin and Norman, Oklahoma.
Texas man who says he paid someone sick with COVID to spread it at grocery store goes to jail

Threatening to infect people with COVID-19 is a serious crime that could land you in prison, even if it you aren’t serious about it. For example, a San Antonio, Tex., man who claimed on Facebook that he paid someone with COVID-19 to intentionally spread the virus was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison this week, according to the Department of Justice.
Big Tex welcomes Dallas Police Chief to State Fair

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is apparently enjoying his first Fall in the city. Garcia, who was hired early this year, was out at Fair Park yesterday, enjoying a working holiday at his first State Fair. Although in full uniform and evidently ready in case his law enforcement skills were needed, Garcia was also photographed enjoying his first Fletcher's Corny Dog with mustard.
Local transportation icon returns to Fort Worth

A local transportation icon is making its return to Fort Worth. Molly the Trolley, is returning to service on Sunday. Molly has been on hiatus during the pandemic. The trolley route will travel from the Fort Worth Convention Center to Sundance Square and will make stops at various shops, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues downtown.
Wrong-way driver killed in Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD)- A wrong-way driver has died in a crash on I-20 in Fort Worth. Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, a pick-up got turned around on I-20 and started heading east in the west bound lanes where drivers were swerving to avoid a collision. Finally, though, the pick-up...
Fort Worth motel heavily damaged by fire

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD)- A portion of a Fort Worth motel is heavily damaged from a fire last night. Just before 7 p.m. flames broke out at Great Western Inn along Loop 820 near Eastland just west of Lake Arlington. Fire crews pulled into the parking lot and saw the fire had quite a head start.
Oklahoma kangaroos make a brief break for freedom

DISNEY, OK (1080 KRLD)- Some marsupial fugitives are back where they belong in Oklahoma. A video is making the rounds showing four escaped kangaroos hopping around a rural area near Disney, about 70 miles northeast of Tulsa. Viewing Brecka Bagby's video, the 'roos seemed to be enjoying their freedom. A...
Fort Worth fire destroys warehouse northwest of downtown

A Fort Worth warehouse has been gutted by fire overnight, leaving only a smoky, soggy mess to be cleaned up. Last night, just before 10 p.m. flames broke out in a single-story building on North Throckmorton near the West Fork of the Trinity. The building was burning furiously when fire crews arrived and the smoke and flames could be seen for several miles.
