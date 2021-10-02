Dallas Police close Deep Ellum streets to cut crime

Photo credit Getty Images

On Friday night, Dallas Police closed some major streets in Deep Ellum.

It's a new weekend strategy, that police hope will cut down on crime. However, many local businesses disagree.

Local bars and restaurants argue, that the road blocks are keeping customers away.

Police are planning on doing this every weekend, while Dallas gets a boost in visitors from the State Fair Of Texas.

They will revaluate once the fair is over.​

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD