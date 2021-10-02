CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Woman Reportedly Killed By Son in Murder-Suicide

 8 days ago

Lawanda Drake/ Facebook

Another Black woman lost her life in an alleged domestic incident after her son allegedly shot her in a murder-suicide.

Detectives believe she was shot by her son, Demarquis Drake, before turning the gun on himself.

Officers were called to the home of Lawanda Drake from Buena Vista Township Saginaw on Friday after a resident returned home from work and found his friend dead from gunshot wounds. She was last seen leaving her residence in a black Chevrolet Impala at around 4:30 pm that day.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, Drake, 48, was found dead in the home with apparent gunshot wounds. Her death is being treated as a homicide.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim and the community," Saginaw Police said in a statement.

Drake's murder comes the same day that Saginaw Township resident Lonnie R. Mitchell Jr. was charged on single counts of open murder and felony firearm.

Open murder contains first and second-degree murder, which are both life offenses. However, a first-degree conviction comes with a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 29, officers carried out a welfare check of 49-year-old Shantina Davenport-Mitchell. A co-worker became concerned after Davenport-Mitchell failed to show up for work that day.

Davenport-Mitchell was found dead inside her home.

Shantina Davenport-Mitchell/ Facebook

"When we first initially found her, it was hard to tell what injuries she had," Police Chief Donald F. Pussehl Jr. said per MLive. "Once the Crime Lab processed the scene and we were able to view the body, we were able to determine it was a homicide."

Mitchell told the court that he currently has no legal representation.

"I'm seeking a court-appointed attorney at this time, 'cause I don't have any family here," Mitchell said per MLive.

Comments / 62

YouDontKnowMeWhyU
8d ago

to me all lifes are lifes people are people we all bleed the same so please stop the racism we are all in this together we all have to stand up and become a better person

Reply(2)
37
Gaylend Meeks
8d ago

And why did you find it necessary to accentuate her race? Identity exceptionalism is the root of all bigotry. Pitiful journalism.

Reply(5)
62
EJ Edmo
8d ago

Firstt sentence they mention race. Do these journalists even know how to write an article without invoking race anymore?

Reply(12)
39
 

