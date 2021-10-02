Michigan Woman Reportedly Killed By Son in Murder-Suicide

Lawanda Drake/ Facebook

Another Black woman lost her life in an alleged domestic incident after her son allegedly shot her in a murder-suicide.

Detectives believe she was shot by her son, Demarquis Drake, before turning the gun on himself.

Officers were called to the home of Lawanda Drake from Buena Vista Township Saginaw on Friday after a resident returned home from work and found his friend dead from gunshot wounds. She was last seen leaving her residence in a black Chevrolet Impala at around 4:30 pm that day.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, Drake, 48, was found dead in the home with apparent gunshot wounds. Her death is being treated as a homicide.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim and the community," Saginaw Police said in a statement.

Drake's murder comes the same day that Saginaw Township resident Lonnie R. Mitchell Jr. was charged on single counts of open murder and felony firearm.

Open murder contains first and second-degree murder, which are both life offenses. However, a first-degree conviction comes with a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 29, officers carried out a welfare check of 49-year-old Shantina Davenport-Mitchell. A co-worker became concerned after Davenport-Mitchell failed to show up for work that day.

Davenport-Mitchell was found dead inside her home.

Shantina Davenport-Mitchell/ Facebook

"When we first initially found her, it was hard to tell what injuries she had," Police Chief Donald F. Pussehl Jr. said per MLive. "Once the Crime Lab processed the scene and we were able to view the body, we were able to determine it was a homicide."

Mitchell told the court that he currently has no legal representation.

"I'm seeking a court-appointed attorney at this time, 'cause I don't have any family here," Mitchell said per MLive.