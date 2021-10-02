The 7 best 4X board games

The feeling of dread grows stronger as the ship's emergency sirens ring out. You and your crew were supposed to be halfway back to Earth by now, but company policy dictated that you investigate a distress signal on some blasted out moon. Now one of your crew members is dead. Some disgusting alien just burst out of his chest, and it looks like it grew up quick, is hungry, and is hunting you all down one by one. That's not just the first hour or so of Alien (1979), it's also the lead up to where the action kicks off in the new board game Alien: Fate of the Nostromo.

HOBBIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO