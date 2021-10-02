CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US private equity firm wins auction for Britain's Morrisons

By Associated Press
mynews13.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — An American private equity group saw off a rival to narrowly win the battle to buy British supermarket chain Morrisons following a dramatic auction Saturday for the company. Britain's Takeover Panel said New York-based Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) offered 287 pence for each Morrisons share, just...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Lanvin Group Is Born – With New Investors

Click here to read the full article. Fosun Fashion Group has a new name, Lanvin Group, and new investors who bring the valuation of the Chinese fashion conglomerate to more than $1 billion, WWD has learned. Armed with more capital and industry expertise, the Shanghai-based firm plans to push further into Asia and the U.S., and continue building its portfolio of premium and luxury brands.More from WWDLanvin RTW Spring 2022Lanvin Resort 2022Lanvin Men's Spring 2022 “There’s a plan for every brand to come to China and grow,” Joann Cheng, chair of Lanvin Group, said in an interview. “We still have 90 percent...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
wealthmanagement.com

Brent Brodeski’s Savant Sells Minority Stake to Private Equity Firm Kelso

Brent Brodeski’s Savant Wealth Management, an employee-owned registered investment advisor with nearly $12 billion in client assets, has announced its second private equity investment. The RIA said Thursday that middle-market private equity firm Kelso & Company will take a minority stake in the firm. Brodeski, founder and CEO, will retain full control of the company, and the RIA’s current management team will continue to lead the firm.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Leahy
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas private equity firm closes on deal to give optometry platform "significant capital"

Riata Capital Group has closed a general partner-led secondary transaction for its portfolio optometry business that values the company at more than $500 million. The Dallas-based private equity firm announced yesterday it had closed the transaction to return capital to some existing investors and provide its buy-and-build health care platform AEG Vision with “substantial capital to execute its long-term strategy.” Specific financial details weren’t disclosed, but the firm told Dallas Business Journal the deal values AEG “​​in excess of $500 million.”
DALLAS, TX
channele2e.com

Private Equity Firm Merges Four MSPs, Forms Integris

Four MSPs (Domain Technology Partners, Compudyne, ProviDyn and MyITpros), backed by private equity firm Frontenac, have merged to form Integris, a national managed IT services provider focused on small and mid-market businesses. Financial terms of the business combination were not disclosed. These are technology M&A deal numbers 618 through 621...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Auction#Private Equity Firms#Ap#American#British#Clayton Dubilier Rice#Cd R#Fortress#Japanese#Softbank#Tesco#The Takeover Panel
The Motley Fool

Africa-Focused Private Equity Firm Raises $900 Million

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The pandemic economy has set off so much investment activity that it seems like a new record is set every day — whether it's stock market gains, venture capital investments, or the number of times the word "inflation" is said on CNN.
BUSINESS
Government Technology

Munetrix Takes Investment from Brand-New Private Equity Firm

Munetrix, a gov tech company that provides data publication and other services to municipalities and schools, has received the backing of a brand-new private equity firm. The investment — of an unspecified amount — is the very first for Essex Bay Capital. Munetrix, based in Michigan, helps its clients publish data dashboards and do other work with data such as reporting compliance and report generation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Food Navigator

Private equity firm acquires raw honey brand, Local Hive Honey

Marking its first acquisition for its new fund, Charlotte, North Carolina-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners has acquired raw and unfiltered honey brand, Local Hive Honey. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Available in national grocery chains including Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Sprouts, Walmart, and Whole Foods, as well Amazon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Ivermectin is the new hydroxychloroquine, take 6: Incompetence and fraud everywhere!

I’ve long been saying that ivermectin is the the new hydroxychloroquine, so much so that I have to say now that ivermectin is no longer new, even as I speculate what new “miracle cure” for COVID-19 will become the “new ivermectin.” Readers might remember that, very early in the pandemic, hydroxychloroquine, a widely used antimalaria drug with mild immunosuppressive properties that make it also useful to treat some autoimmune diseases, was seized upon as the (then) only effective treatment for COVID-19 based on reported observations in Wuhan, China during the first major outbreak that supposedly patient. There, a group of Chinese researchers reported that none of a group of their 80 patients with lupus erythematosus who were taking hydroxychloroquine went on to become infected with SARS-CoV-2. Based on that very thin gruel, hydroxychloroquine for a time became part of the de facto standard of care around the world, including in one of the hospitals that I practice at. The devotion to hydroxychloroquine spread, thanks to promotion by Dr. Oz, then-President Donald Trump, and a veritable rogues’ gallery of quacks, and it took a long time for the evidence to catch up and kill it. There was a reason why I called hydroxychloroquine the Black Knight of COVID-19 treatments, because no amount of evidence appeared able to kill it, until it did. Even so, a year later there remains a contingent of quacks who still promote it not just as a treatment but as a preventative.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy