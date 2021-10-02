Film Room: Dan Moore Jr. Taking His Lumps In Pass Protection

It would be safe to say that the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line has underwhelmed to start the 2021 season. The team is currently dead last in the league in rushing yards per game (53) and has already surrendered eight sacks in three games played. For reference, Ben Roethlisberger only took 13 sacks in 15 games last season, putting him well on his way to pass that number this year should the pass protection fail to improve in a big way. Part of the problem comes due to the fact that the team throws the ball at a ridiculously high rate, completely abandoning the running game altogether and opting to throw 58 passes like in their last game which resulted in a loss to the Bengals.