Wright Centers names Krzywicki public relations manager

Krzywicki

The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education recently named Paul Krzywicki, an award-winning journalist and public relations professional, as public relations manager.

A Mountain Top resident, Krzywicki will manage media outreach, and the planning and implementation of communication programs that create a positive image of The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education. He will create and transform ideas into communication strategies that include news articles, publications, blogs, social media posts and other supportive materials. In addition, Krzywicki writes and edits copy for a variety of marketing needs, such as print ads, signage, web content, press releases, video scripts and leadership talking points and presentations.

He will also provide strategy direction, message development and communication planning and implementation to increase the understanding of corporate vision, business strategies and initiatives among the company’s internal and external audiences.

A graduate of King’s College with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications, Krzywicki has experience in print and broadcast journalism, and publications, public relations and grant writing for a regional institution of higher education and nonprofit agency. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and College & University Public Relations and Associated Professionals.

The Wright Center for Community Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike, as designated by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). It is dedicated to serving Northeast Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents and currently provides a comprehensive medical home to more than 26,000 patients, more than 40% of whom are uninsured, underinsured or low income. The Wright Center for Community Health draws patients primarily from a five-county service area that includes Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education is fully accredited by the American Council on Graduate Medical Education. It is the largest HRSA-funded teaching health center for graduate medical education. Founded in 1976, it offers training programs for internal medicine, family medicine and psychiatry residents, and cardiovascular disease, gastroenterology and geriatrics fellows.