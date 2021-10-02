Candidate for Milton Twp. Trustee: Wendy DiBernardi

I feel that I have served the residents of Knox Township very well over the last 16 years. I have worked on the infrastructure with over 17 main bridges, and culverts replaced with the assistance of County Engineer., and our own road department. Knox Township continues to keep the roads in top condition with over ten miles resurfaced yearly, and I work with the road crew to make sure we use winter materials wisely, so we do not run out, but keep the roads safe in the winter season. I continue to look for grant monies to help in any way possible for purchases such as a new furnace, lighted signs, and bridge replacement. I also work with county, and state officials to find new ways to establish priorities such as broadband, internet, and reliable drinking water. I have worked very hard to keep an eye on the financial burdens we face every year, and look to continue my service to the residents of Knox Township in a proactive manner.

