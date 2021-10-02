CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidate for Milton Twp. Trustee: Wendy DiBernardi

By WKBN Staff
27 First News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a proven leader who has participated in several Milton Township organizations and committees over the last several years. I am an enthusiastic, hard-working citizen who strives to better the community in which I live. What are your priorities for your community?. I want to serve my community and...

27 First News

2021 Candidate for Beaver Twp. Trustee: Erik Tabor

Occupation: President Tabor’s Landscaping & Garden Center Inc. 2. President Tabor’s Landscaping & Garden Center Inc. Since 1992. 3. Ohio Township Leadership Academy Graduate 2018. 4. Youngstown Regional Chamber Government Leadership Academy Graduate 2012. Several other board seats. What are your priorities for your community?. 1.Keep our community healthy and...
27 First News

Candidate for Goshen Twp. Trustee: John Bricker

I have been serving as trustee for 2 yrs now and have been involved with the township for many years now and work like to continue to work with the other trustees and clerk to keep our township moving forward. What are your priorities for your community?. I would like...
27 First News

Candidate for Canfield Twp. Trustee: Marie Cartwright

Occupation: Canfield Township Trustee since 2010; Retired from 30 years in Corp Marketing/Communications, served on Board of Directors of a Community Bank 1991- Spring 2013. Working for real estate developers & with governmental bodies to secure approvals for projects; attending Case Western Reserve EMBA Program & serving as a Community Bank Director, 1991-2013, provided a strong foundation for being a Township Trustee.
27 First News

Candidate for Goshen Twp. Trustee: Teresa Stratton

Occupation: OFFICE MANAGER AT STRATTON CHEVROLET FOR 40 YEARS. Education: HIGH SCHOOL GRUATION AND 2 YEAR ACCOUNTING COURSE. I AM QUALIFIED FOR THIS POSITION, AS I HAVE 4 YEARS OF DEVOTED TIME WITH GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, SERVING AS A TRUSTEE. WITHIN THE LAST 4 YEARS I HAVE TAKE “OTA” TRAINING COURSES TO FURTHER ENCHANCE MY SKILLS AS A TRUSTEE, SERVING A WIDESPREAD COMMMUINITY.
News-Herald.com

Candidate profile: Charles C. Hillier for Painesville Township trustee, November 2021

This information is published as provided by the candidate. Occupation: Quality Manager of Calibration Laboratory. Elected office experience (must have appeared on a public ballot): Painesville Twp. Trustee – Eastlake City Councilman. Non-elected office experience (boards, etc.): 3 Years Painesville Twp. Zoning Commission/8 Years Eastlake Zoning Board of Appeals. Education...
27 First News

2021 Candidate for Austintown Twp. Trustee: Jim Davis

Occupation: Service Manager – Youngstown Propane. Education: Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy – 2001. While serving 12 years as Trustee, I have acquired a vast knowledge of township government. I have the experience, management skills, and proven track record to continue to effectively and efficiently oversee the operations of our township.
27 First News

Candidate for Boardman Twp. Trustee: Thomas Costello

Occupation: Retired President/James & Sons Insurance. Education: Attended Y.S.U. My 40 years of local business experience and 18 years of service to Boardman Township has prepared me for the challenges facing Boardman. I am proud of my ability to work with other elected officials to build support for community improvement.
27 First News

Candidate for Jackson-Milton School Board: Kimberly Snowden-Pittman

Education: BA-Spring Arbor, MA-Western MI, BA-Western Gov. I have been in the field of education for 26 years. I have taught kindergarten through college age students. I have served 8 years on the Jackson Milton School Board. I am a teacher, principal and a superintendent. I also have four children.
Sandusky Register

3 tussle for 2 Huron Twp. trustee seats

HURON TWP. — Three candidates competing for two open Huron Township trustee seats in the fall election each outlined reasons why they’re the No. 1 choice for voters. The Register sent a questionnaire to incumbents Ed Enderle and Mary K. Schlessman along with newcomer Ed Wimmer about their platforms and concerns.
Times Reporter

Five candidates in Goshen Township trustee race

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — In the Nov. 2 general election, five people are seeking two seats on the three-member board of Goshen Township trustees, the local governing body for the unicorporated area south and east of New Philadelphia. Incumbent Trustee Bruce McCrea is not seeking election. Trustee Joseph D. Ginnetti is...
27 First News

Candidate for Knox Township Trustee: Gregory Carver

I feel that I have served the residents of Knox Township very well over the last 16 years. I have worked on the infrastructure with over 17 main bridges, and culverts replaced with the assistance of County Engineer., and our own road department. Knox Township continues to keep the roads in top condition with over ten miles resurfaced yearly, and I work with the road crew to make sure we use winter materials wisely, so we do not run out, but keep the roads safe in the winter season. I continue to look for grant monies to help in any way possible for purchases such as a new furnace, lighted signs, and bridge replacement. I also work with county, and state officials to find new ways to establish priorities such as broadband, internet, and reliable drinking water. I have worked very hard to keep an eye on the financial burdens we face every year, and look to continue my service to the residents of Knox Township in a proactive manner.
27 First News

Candidate for Vienna Township Trustee: Heidi Brown

I have been a Trustee in Vienna for 16 years and I truly care about making this community something to be proud of. With my accounting background I know how to balance a budget without going to the taxpayers every year for more money. I am very accessible with working in the Township and I am always available by phone or email.
Ironton Tribune

Meet the Candidates – Township trustees – Part two

Remainder of trustee questionnaires from the Weekend Edition. Professional Background: Living and owning an established business in Upper Township has given me a unique understanding of the needs and challenges our community faces. I’ve been fortunate to develop many life-long relationships and friendships from my 41 years in business at Randy’s Salvage and to serve as a notary public.
27 First News

Candidate for Brookfield Township Trustee: Catherine Hodge

I want to see significant changes come to Brookfield. We need more businesses here, and we also need to showcase some of the home businesses we already have. We can’t keep tearing down without building up. We need to bring those businesses to the main drag in Brookfield. Make it a community that people are proud to call home. A community where people want to come and raise their families. A safe wholesome community.
beaconjournal.com

Candidates Night planned for Revere school board, Bath Township Board of Trustees

The Bath Homeowners Association is hosting a Candidates Night 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Revere High School auditorium, 3420 Everett Road, Richfield. Candidates running for two open positions on the Bath Township Board of Trustees and candidates for two openings on the Revere school board have been invited to speak.
27 First News

Candidate for Cortland City Council: Richard McClain

I have been a hands-on community project leader, and recently chaired the Cortland Veterans Memorial project. I was appointed to the City Council in January 2020, and I am working to update the Strategic Plan and set priorities for the short term and beyond — identifying the needs of all city departments and the concerns expressed in the recent public survey.
27 First News

Candidate for Howland Township Trustee: James LaPolla

Over the past eight years I have worked extremely well with my fellow Trustees and Board of Trustee’s. Working as a team has been quite beneficial to our residents and the continued development of the township. I will continue my hard work for the residents and support the financial stability and growth of the township.
27 First News

Candidate for Newton Falls 1st Ward Council: Adam Zimmermann

I have served the Village of Newton Falls well in the year since I have been appointed to fill the seat that was open when the past councilman resigned. I am the only current member of council without a criminal record. I have been involved with many of the organizations that we have here in town. I have been on several Boards and Commissions in the Village including a Trustee of the Newton Falls Joint Fire District. I would like the opportunity to continue to serve the people of not only the 1st Ward, but anyone throughout the town and township should the opportunity arise. I will be happy to give anyone a voice that needs it.
