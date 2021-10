LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with the Saturday morning shooting of a man. According to police, they are searching for Edward “Tony” Neveu Sr., 45, of Lufkin. Jerry Brown, 28, of Lufkin, said he was walking down E. Menefee St. around 11 a.m. when Neveu drove past him in a black Nissan Altima and fired a shot from the vehicle window. The bullet struck Brown in the lower back/buttock area. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO