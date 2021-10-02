CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin Morikawa told Dustin Johnson during Ryder Cup: 'Let’s step on their necks'

By Tim Schmitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In forming one of the best pairings of the Ryder Cup, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa seemed to bring out the best in each other. DJ’s length and even-keeled approach was the perfect complement to an eager Morikawa and his precision iron play.

The U.S. team ran roughshod over the European squad at the 43rd Ryder Cup, winning by a margin of 19-9, earning the most points since the event went to its current format.

Johnson led the way for the Americans, as he entered with a career 7-9 Ryder Cup mark but won all five of his matches at Whistling Straits, becoming the first American since Larry Nelson in 1979 to go 5-0-0.

Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all won three times during the week. Fellow rookie Scottie Scheffler also went unbeaten, winning twice while earning a tie.

In an interview with Golf Digest’s Daniel Rapaport, Morikawa said he and DJ didn’t exchange a ton of dialogue.

“We didn’t say too much. When we were up, it was just me saying, ‘Let’s step on their necks. Let’s finish off this match.’ Our conversations ended pretty quickly. It wasn’t a ton, probably less than everyone else,” Morikawa said a reference to Tiger Woods’ text to the team to do just that and step on their necks. “One DJ moment came after Paul Casey holed out on Saturday morning on 14. I think our match was now 1 up. And I’m sure a lot of guys would start freaking out and worrying, but he looked at me, shrugged his shoulders and said, ‘Good shot.’ We went to the next hole. Absolutely no conversation about the hole-out.

“That’s who DJ is. He leads with a quiet confidence. His presence was felt all week. When we really did need him to speak up, before the captain’s picks, he spoke his mind and it was awesome to hear that.”

After the team got off to an impressive start on Friday at Whistling Straits, the captains realized they’d formed some special units. In fact, vice captain Jim Furyk told Golfweek the group’s biggest problem was figuring out who to take out of the lineup.

“It was hard to figure out how we were going to sit four guys,” Furyk said. “It was just a super-talented team and we had a bunch of guys playing well. Not one vice captain ever walked in that room and said, you know what, I think we need to rest this guy because he’s struggling.

“Those are champagne problems, right? When you have those problems, it makes for a great team.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
calbears.com

Men’s Golf Announces Max and Lacey Homa and Collin Morikawa Endowed Scholarships

BERKELEY – Two endowments have been created to honor the legacies of Cal men's golf greats Max Homa and Collin Morikawa. The announcement of the Max and Lacey Homa Endowed Scholarship and Collin Morikawa Endowed Scholarship was made at the Golden Bears' annual Cal Golf Tournament which was held at Lake Merced Golf Club on September 27.
BERKELEY, CA
Golf.com

Inside Team USA’s raucous Ryder Cup celebration

HAVEN, Wis. — At one point in the drunken, ebullient, interminable winner’s press conference, Xander Schauffele looked down at his shirt, brushed cigar ash off the white stripe on his chest and delivered a particularly honest answer. “I had no idea we had media after all of that,” he said.
GOLF
CalSportsReport

Collin Morikawa Helps Americans Kiss the Europeans Goodbye in the Ryder Cup

Collin Morikawa missed his final shot of the weekend but still clinched a dominant championship performance by the Americans at the 43rd Ryder Cup. Unbeaten in his three matches on Friday and Saturday, the 24-year-old Cal grad and youngest player in the American roster, halved his singles point with Norway’s Viktor Hovland on Sunday to push the Americans’ total to 14 1/2 points, which locked up their win over the Europeans.
GOLF
outlooknewspapers.com

Morikawa Helps U.S. Beat Europe, Win Ryder Cup

First published in the Oct. 2 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Collin Morikawa hoisted yet another prestigious trophy in the professional golf world on Sunday. The 24-year-old phenom, a La Cañada High School graduate who often trained at Chevy Chase Country Club, was part of a historic U.S. team that defeated Europe, 19-9, to claim the Ryder Cup in a dominant performance at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
GLENDALE, CA
Mining Journal

US men’s golf team wins Ryder Cup emphatically

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Americans won back the Ryder Cup and perhaps a whole lot more Sunday, sending a strong message with their youngest team by giving Europe its worst loss ever. They never lost a session. They rode the experience of Dustin Johnson, who won all five of his...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

