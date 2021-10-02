CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Will Smith shares details about open marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘We have given each other trust and freedom’

By Deron Dalton
MLive
MLive
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like Beyoncé and Jay Z, or Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been regarded as one of Hollywood’s greatest power couples. Also like those couples, they have had their fair share of marital problems (like almost every marriage). Brangelina split in 2016. Bey detailed Jay’s cheating on her sixth studio album “Lemonade,” which is regarded as her magnum opus.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 19

Tommy Fun
6d ago

I'm sure he is comforted that his wife is getting railed by another guy. What an understanding and caring husband! 🙄

Reply
7
Related
Hello Magazine

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow. Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
wxhc.com

Will Smith discusses his open marriage with Jada Pinkett-Smith: “Jada never believed in conventional marriage”

Will Smith is speaking candidly about his unconventional marriage with wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. In a new GQ magazine cover story, which includes excerpts from Smith's upcoming memoir, Will, Smith reveals that he and Pinkett-Smith didn't always practice monogamy in their marriage. "Jada never believed in conventional marriage…Jada had family members...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Will Smith talks Jada Pinkett Smith's 'entanglement' outside their marriage, reveals he had relationships too

Will Smith spoke candidly about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith after it came to light earlier this year that she had a romantic "entanglement" with another man. In July, Jada appeared on her Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk" with her husband where she directly addressed rumors about an extramarital affair head-on. Jada admitted that about four and a half years ago, she and Will separated with the intention to divorce, and while separated she had a "relationship" with August Alsina.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
August Alsina
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
George Clooney
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Brad Pitt
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Reacts To Will Smith Admitting Marriage To Jada Pinkett Is Non Monogamous

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's depiction of a picture-perfect marriage was practically shattered in 2019 when the infamous "entanglement" incident between Jada and August Alsina came to light. In one of his most revealing interviews to date, Will Smith spoke to journalist Wesley Lowery for GQ where he talked about everything from his 50th birthday to his evolution as a human, the BLM movement, and of course, his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOT 97

Jada And Willow Smith Opens Up About Previously Wanting BBLs

Jada Pinkett Smith, and Willow Smith opened up about how they both considered getting Brazilian butt lifts. On an episode of Red Table Talk, Jada, Willow and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris discuss the standards of beauty. Jada shares that she once considered to get one of the most popular plastic...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Will Smith's open marriage revelation

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a telling message on Monday following her husband Will Smith's confession that they are in an open marriage. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star opened up about their unconventional relationship, admitting they decided against monogamy in their marriage because they were "both miserable and clearly something had to change".
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Marriage#Marriages#Friendship#Brangelina#Crying Jordan Meme#Rolling Out
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Will Smith’s open marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith, new ‘Bachelor’ host, and more

Dean Richards, Entertainment Reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shares a brief “No Time To Die” movie review, talks Will Smith’s open marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith, provides details about the new “Bachelor” host and the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” reality show, and more.
CELEBRITIES
weaa.org

Two Way Talk: Will Smith confirms open marriage with Jada

(WEAA)— Celebrity Will Smith has opened up about his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith confirming they share an open marriage. The news comes ahead of the release of his upcoming self-titled memoir this November. Anthony McCarthy, Cara Williams and callers share their opinions on traditional versus non-traditional unions.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Jada Pinkett & Willow Smith Considered Getting BBLs

The summer of the BBL has extended into the fall and Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith are in on the hype. In a Page Six report, an upcoming episode of Pinkett and Smith's infamous Red Table Talks touches on the subject of butt lifts and, more specifically, Brazilian Butt Lifts aka, the BBL.
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

Jada Pinkett-Smith 50th Birthday Celebration

Jada Pinkett-Smith celebrated her 50th birthday with beloved friends and family a Fridays ago. The Set It Off lead celebrated with a night of roller skating. According to PEOPLE, Jada presented an exclusive episode of her talk show, Red Table Talk for her special night. Jada’s two sons, Jaden, 23 and Trey, 28. Trey is Will Smith’s son with former wife Sheree Zampino surprised her on the show.
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Jeannie Mai’s Ex Husband Responds To Her Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai‘s ex husband Freddy Harteis has spoken out about her announcement that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Jeannie previously said that she never wanted children — although Freddy did. When someone wrote via Instagram that Freddy was probably “prob biting bricks and screaming...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Week

9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter becomes youngest VMA winner ever

Blue Ivy Carter made some history at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. At Sunday's VMAs, the award for Best Cinematography went to Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl," which appeared on the album The Lion King: The Gift. Since Jay-Z and Beyoncé's 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter is credited on the song, she became the youngest VMA winner ever, E! Online reports.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt Damon’s Wife Luciana Barroso Sizzles In Black Tank Top As They Hold Hands Leaving Venice

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana showed off PDA while walking and waving to onlookers at the Venice airport after the International Film Festival. Matt Damon, 50, and his wife Luciana Barroso, 45, looked casual yet stylish when they were seen leaving Venice, Italy on Sept. 11. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands at the Venice airport while matching in black attire, including a black tank top and black cropped pants for the long-haired beauty, and a black polo shirt and blue jeans for the actor. They also both wore sunglasses and Luciana topped her look off with hoop earrings, a necklace, and black wedge shoes while Matt added black and white sneakers to his look.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

MLive

30K+
Followers
30K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy