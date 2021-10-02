A Grip on Sports: Though the M’s made their fans want to pull out their hair Friday night, Saturday is a new day

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s OK to be sad this morning. And to be excited for what’s ahead. It’s just that those emotions might be aimed at different targets. • The sadness is obvious – and palatable. It’s because of the way the Mariners fell short last night at the plate, especially in the key seventh inning. A team hoping to break a two-decade-long postseason drought can’t fail to score the tying run from third with three chances. The M’s did and they didn’t.