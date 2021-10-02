JPEGMAFIA Flexes His Production Skills On New Track "HAZARD DUTY PAY!"

Coming out of Atlanta, Georgia is the Hip Hop artist Feenyx who is looking to make a name for himself by relentlessly pursuing his career in the music industry. He has an extreme passion for the art of music and loves that it gives him the ability to share his experiences with the world through a different medium. Feenyx knows that he has a lot of work to put in before being recognized as one of the best in the game but is trusting the process and letting the universe pan it out for him. He recently dropped a handful of new music including “Boss Up” and it is well worth your time.

