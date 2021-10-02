CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPEGMAFIA Flexes His Production Skills On New Track "HAZARD DUTY PAY!"

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPEGMAFIA's ascent has been fun to watch over the past few years as he continues to innovate with his music. As both a rapper and producer, Peggy has figured out the perfect sound that suits his voice, and fans simply cannot get enough. On Friday, he came through with a brand new song called "HAZARD DUTY PAY!" which, unfortunately, has not been cleared for streaming services. Luckily, the song has made its way to YouTube, much to the delight of his supporters.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Paris Bryant Continues His Winning Streak With New Track "Ballin"

Despite being extremely young compared to his contemporaries, Paris Bryant has been able to accomplish a lot in just a short amount of time. At 17 years old, the Brooklyn artist signed to Cinematic Music Group and since that time, he has released a few singles that have gotten the attention of hip-hop listeners. On Friday, he dropped off his latest song "Ballin," and it is a song that celebrates his success thus far.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

KRK Kreator Classic: Put your production skills to the test

KRK has launched its new Kreator Classic, a bracket-style competition for beat makers of all levels, in partnership with BeatStars, the world’s fastest-growing community for music producers. North American-based beat makers have the chance to put their production skills to the ultimate test, going head-to-head through six rounds of competition....
MUSIC
Complex

Meek Mill Flexes His Lavish Lifestyle in “Expensive Pain” Music Video

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. In his new video for Expensive Pain’s title track, Meek Mill takes to the streets and the skies as he raps about his unparalleled success while flexing his wealth.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Feenyx Brings His Best Stuff On New Track “Boss Up”

Coming out of Atlanta, Georgia is the Hip Hop artist Feenyx who is looking to make a name for himself by relentlessly pursuing his career in the music industry. He has an extreme passion for the art of music and loves that it gives him the ability to share his experiences with the world through a different medium. Feenyx knows that he has a lot of work to put in before being recognized as one of the best in the game but is trusting the process and letting the universe pan it out for him. He recently dropped a handful of new music including “Boss Up” and it is well worth your time.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tay Money Goes Back To School For The Visual To Her Hit Song "The Assignment"

Tay Money is one of the most prominent female rappers in the game right now, and with each new release, she shows off her talent for creating catchy bangers that are filled with braggadocios sentiments. Just last month, she unleashed her new track "The Assignment" which immediately became huge on platforms like TikTok. The whole song plays off of the "they understood the assignment" trend which first popped off on Twitter. Tay Money was able to capitalize on this, and now, she has a bonafide hit on her hands.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

bbno$ gives us a track-by-track on his new album, ‘eat ya veggies’

Bbno$ (baby-no-money) has today unveiled his sixth studio album, eat ya veggies. bbno$ (real name Alex Gumuchian), is an everything-goes artist that transverses the lines between rap, electronic music, and literally everything else. In 2019, bbno$ dropped his collaborative single with Y2k, the gloriously zany ‘Lalala,’ which topped Spotify’s Viral...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Don Q Returns With Exhilarating New Track "True King"

Coming out of New York, Don Q has done big things with A Boogie's High Bridge imprint. He has remained consistent with his output, and fans love the fact that he can spit bars while also maintaining more contemporary sounds. Just yesterday, Don Q came out and blessed his dedicated fanbase with a brand new track called "True King," which was also accompanied by a music video.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Is The Latest To Tackle "Gyalis"

Capella Grey had the summer on smash with his slow-burning record, "Gyalis" which, of course, samples Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up." The slow-burning anthem dropped in June, quickly earning praise across the board from fans and critics alike. However, it's formed a life of its own within hip-hop, specifically. Artists like Roy Woods and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie have delivered their own freestyles over the record before Grey dropped the official remix with Chris Brown and Popcaan.
MUSIC
