JPEGMAFIA Flexes His Production Skills On New Track "HAZARD DUTY PAY!"
JPEGMAFIA's ascent has been fun to watch over the past few years as he continues to innovate with his music. As both a rapper and producer, Peggy has figured out the perfect sound that suits his voice, and fans simply cannot get enough. On Friday, he came through with a brand new song called "HAZARD DUTY PAY!" which, unfortunately, has not been cleared for streaming services. Luckily, the song has made its way to YouTube, much to the delight of his supporters.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0