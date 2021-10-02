Shocking Video Shows Alligator Grab Fish From Boy's Pole Right Next to Him
Video shared on Facebook shows the boy reeling in the bass in Palm Coast before seeing it snatched away. No one was hurt.www.newsweek.com
Video shared on Facebook shows the boy reeling in the bass in Palm Coast before seeing it snatched away. No one was hurt.www.newsweek.com
Come on parents, it’s simple math…Small kid+Dusk+Florida+fishing near the edge=easy opportunity for an alligator…
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9