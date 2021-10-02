CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Shocking Video Shows Alligator Grab Fish From Boy's Pole Right Next to Him

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video shared on Facebook shows the boy reeling in the bass in Palm Coast before seeing it snatched away. No one was hurt.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 9

DaBubbas
8d ago

Come on parents, it’s simple math…Small kid+Dusk+Florida+fishing near the edge=easy opportunity for an alligator…

Reply
4
Related
10NEWS

Video shows massive alligator swallow another gator

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — As Floridians, we're pretty used to seeing alligators. But something you don't see every day is an alligator eating another gator like a snack. It reportedly happened in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, and one man caught it all on camera. Video shows the massive reptile...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
New York Post

Mama gives cub a big bear hug after teaching it to slide at playground

A mama bear in Asheville, North Carolina, proved the playground isn’t just for humans after schooling her cub on how to use the slide at the jungle gym. Footage of the awwww-inspiring moment is currently going viral on Facebook. “This MADE MY DAY,” wrote Betsie Stockslager Emry, a fourth grade...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Newsweek

Dolphin Protects Divers From a Shark in Incredible Viral Video

A video of divers apparently being protected from a shark in the ocean has gone viral online, having attracted more than 2.2 million views. The footage, which was posted to TikTok by diver Kayleigh Grant on September 6, begins with a dolphin swimming alongside two divers. Text overlaying the clip...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Fox 13
Classic Rock 105.1

Video of Massive Alligator Eating Another Alligator Whole is What Nightmares Are Made Of

What if I told you that finding a six-foot alligator in your backyard wasn't the alligator that you needed to worry about?. Taylor Soper couldn't believe his eyes when he saw what happened in his parents' backyard. His dad sent him a video of an alligator in a pond on their property. Upon closer inspection, Taylor realized the MASSIVE alligator had a whole other alligator in the clutches of its jaws.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC San Diego

Mountain Lion Caught on Camera Clutching Possible Domestic Cat in Its Mouth

Christopher Smith and his wife, Anne, of Studio City, recently heard about a mountain lion, being spotted a mile away. But they'd never seen one. "I thought, 'Wow, that's interesting,'" he said. "But never thought much of it." That's when social media accounts started circulating about a cougar on their...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Orphaned Baby Otter Follows Kids Up From River | The Dodo Wild Hearts

Orphaned baby otter follows kids up from the river and jumps into bed. See more amazing rescue missions at Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital on Instagram https://thedo.do/joburgvetIG and Facebook https://thedo.do/joburgvetFB You can also donate here https://thedo.do/joburgdonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
ANIMALS
UPI News

Alligator steals 7-year-old angler's fish and pole

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida 7-year-old who hooked a bass while fishing with his dad ended up losing his catch -- and his pole -- when an alligator darted out of the water and grabbed the fish. Sean McMahon posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when he...
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
595K+
Followers
63K+
Post
637M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy