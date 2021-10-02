Official: Lorenzo Pellegrini Signs New Contract Through 2026
With the possible exceptions of Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi back in the day, I'm not sure Roma fans have ever sweated out a contract renewal quite like Lorenzo Pellegrini's. Thanks to his impressive play over the past few seasons, Pellegrini has slowly climbed up the ladder of Europe's best midfielders—and seems to have skipped a few rungs thanks to his scorching start this season—all of which made his paltry €30 million release clause perhaps the worst-kept secret in all of football.www.chiesaditotti.com
