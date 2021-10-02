Texas vs. TCU: Game thread

After cruising to another blowout win, the Texas Longhorns (3-1, 1-0) are on the road and trying to exorcise some of their purple demons against the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1). The Longhorns are 2-7 against the Horned Frogs since TCU joined the Big 12, including a 1-5 mark in the last six games. More so, TCU was coming off of a loss in each of those five wins, just as they are this time around after falling to SMU, 42-34, last Saturday.