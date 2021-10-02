Dense Fog Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 08:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-02 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will continue along the Santa Barbara County south coast into late this morning, otherwise the dense fog has lifted or cleared. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PDT.alerts.weather.gov
