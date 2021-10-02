Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 08:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-02 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will linger at the beaches of the Central Coast through late this morning, otherwise the dense fog has lifted or cleared. As a result, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PDT.alerts.weather.gov
