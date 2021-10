PSAC named two SU athletes as the conference’s Athletes of the Week last week. PSAC athletes of the week include SU’s Hayden Hunt and Brycen Mussina. Shippensburg University’s Hayden Hunt (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg Area) was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week after winning the individual title at the Dickinson Short Invitational on last weekend.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO