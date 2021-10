In context: Love it or hate it, the next generation of Windows is arriving for all in just a few short days. Windows 11 will ship with a whole new look, in addition to fresh features like Auto HDR, command line tabs, and enhanced DirectStorage. However, there are arguably downsides, such as the OS' rather simplified UI elements. The right-click context menu, for example, has been significantly truncated in Windows 11, shedding many of its predecessor's more advanced features.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO