BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 24-year-old pedestrian is listed in serious condition after being struck during a hit-and-run incident early Sunday. The man was struck shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 33, just after the downtown East Tupper Street on-ramp. That's where Buffalo Police say a Volkswagen Tiguan struck a man who was standing in the roadway.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO