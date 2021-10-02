CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Bank, MT

Core Civic CCA Comes 2 CB!

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Core Civic CCA will be on the road over to Cut Bank, on Thursday. Core Civic CCA will be "On Duty" at the Cut Bank Job Service Center Thursday morning from 10 o'clock until noon. Thursday will present an exceptional opportunity for Glacier County residents to check out the employment future with CCA.

KSEN AM 1150

Where's The Fire?

Hopefully, nowhere, but this Friday, the 1st, is the DEADLINE to order your Cut Bank Firemen's calendar. Calendars are $30, & if you donate more than $30, your name will appear on a special "thank you" page in the calendar, The calendar this year is ACTION PACKED, & you can preorder now at First Interstate Bank in Cut Bank, & the Cut Bank Brewery. You can also email: cbfdfr@betterworldb.org.
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Drive-Up Community Flu Shots

The towns of Choteau and Fairfield will be doing Drive-Up Community Flu Shots. This is available to all ages (6months and older). Insurance is accepted so remember to bring your card, there is no charge for Medicare participants. Tuesday October 5th they will be in Choteau at the South side of the Pavilion from 11am to 1pm and in Fairfield October 6th at the Fairfield LDS Church Parking lot from 11am-1pm. No adult or child will be denied a vaccine due to the inability to pay. For more information call 406-466-2562.
CHOTEAU, MT
KSEN AM 1150

OPI Releases Montana's 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey Results

HELENA - The Office of Public Instruction reported on Friday that Montana's 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows a sharp increase in the number of students who report symptoms of depression and mental health concerns. "Montana must listen to our students' voices expressing last school year's challenges, which are reflected...
MONTANA STATE
