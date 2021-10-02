See inside the many homes of Walt Disney, from his parents' $800 cottage to his lavish 'Technicolor Dream House'

Outside Disney's Los Feliz home. Patricia Ruben

Walt Disney was born on December 5, 1901, in Chicago and died in 1966 in Burbank, California.

Throughout his life, he lived in multiple properties, mainly in California.

He called his vacation home in Palm Springs, California, his "Technicolor Dream House."

Walt Disney. Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images

Walt Disney lived from 1901 to 1966. He was born in Chicago, but he spent most of his life in California.

Disney was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1966 and died just months later. Following his death, his brother Roy finished his plan to open Walt Disney World in 1971.

Walt Disney's childhood home. The Walt Disney Birthplace

Walt Disney was born in Chicago, Illinois, on the second floor of a 18-foot-by-28-foot wooden cottage designed by his parents. It cost them $800 to build.

His father, Elias, obtained a permit to build the home in 1892 — before Disney was born — and his mother, Flora, drew up plans for the home. The following year, they moved in.

It cost them $800 to build . This was not an insignificant sum at the time — according to Flora Disney, her husband was making a dollar a day.

"A dollar a day. Seven dollars a week. That's all he made for the year, averaged for the year was $7 a week," Flora Disney said at the couple's 50th wedding anniversary, according to the Walt Disney Archives . "And there wasn't any such thing known as relief then. Living wasn't as high … He borrowed the money to build it."

Disney lived in the house with his parents and brothers, Roy, Herbert, and Raymond, and sister Ruth, until he was 4 years old.

Outside Walt Disney's first home. The Walt Disney Birthplace

The home has since been renovated and turned into a heritage site called The Walt Disney Birthplace.

The Walt Disney Birthplace website says , "We have already lost too many buildings that were an incredibly important part of Walt Disney's history. And that is why we have purchased this house and will restore it to its original state, honoring and preserving the home for generations to come."

It took five years for the home to be renovated to appear as it did in 1893, ABC7 reported in 2018 .

The parlor in Disney's former home. The Walt Disney Birthplace

The renovation reportedly cost several hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The bay window looks out over the front porch.

Walt and Roy's former bedroom. The Walt Disney Birthplace

Disney and his brother Roy shared a bedroom as children.

The brothers shared a lifelong bond, started in the bedroom pictured above.

Walt Disney's Lyric Avenue home in Los Angeles, California. Krista Ames-Cook

Walt Disney moved to Los Angeles in 1923. Four years later, he built this home on Lyric Avenue.

According to Los Angeles Magazine , his brother Roy built an identical home next door.

Outside Disney's Los Feliz home. Patricia Ruben

In 1932, Disney and his wife, Lillian, built a family home in Los Feliz, California.

According to Disney Examiner , Disney worked with architect Frank Crowhurst to design the Tudor- and French-style home.

Outside Disney's Los Feliz home. Patricia Ruben

The 6,388-square-foot house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to a Sotheby's listing.

According to the listing , the home has a "Mediterranean entry, circular rotunda, painted ceilings, vaulted beamed ceilings, original stained leaded glass, and a Juliet balcony."

The living room in Disney's former home. Patricia Ruben

It was last listed in 2014 for $3.65 million.

According to Collider , the home cost $50,000 to construct and was built mainly by unemployed Depression-era workers.

Inside the home. Patricia Ruben

The Disneys lived at the home from 1932 to 1950.

Special touches, like the painted ceiling and wrought iron railing, give the home a storybook feel.

The dining area in Disney's former home. Patricia Ruben

A spacious dining area shows off the Tudor-style architecture.

Disney lived at the home with his wife and two daughters, Diane and Sharon.

The billiard room in Disney's former home. Patricia Ruben

The billiard room, one of 12 rooms in the house, was no doubt a good place for Disney to unwind.

There are five Disney resort hotels that have complimentary pool tables.

The master bedroom at Disney's former home. Patricia Ruben

A spacious master bedroom features French-door windows.

There are four bedrooms in the home.

The sitting area in Disney's home. Patricia Ruben

The private screening room, pictured below, was where Disney watched many of his films, according to the home's most recent listing.

The Disney family would come together to watch movies and screenings from the studio.

The screening room. Patricia Ruben

Some of Disney's most famous films were released while he lived in his Los Feliz home.

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was released in 1937, "Pinocchio" was released in 1940, "Fantasia" was released in 1940, "Dumbo" was released in 1941, "Bambi" was released in 1942, and "Cinderella" was released in 1950.

A sitting area. Patricia Ruben

Details like this storybook ceiling make the home look like something out of a Disney movie.

The room looks like it could be right out of "Sleeping Beauty," which, according to Collider , was imagined while Disney lived in the home.

The pool and playhouse outside Disney's home. Patricia Ruben

The home featured a playhouse for Disney's daughters, Diane and Sharon.

According to Glamour , the pool pictured above is not the home's original pool and was constructed in 1963, after the Disneys lived there. Disney's original pool was on a lower tier of the property that was sold, and it still remains on that piece of land.

Outside Disney's Palm Springs vacation home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners

Disney built his vacation home in Palm Springs in 1962 as a retreat for him and his wife, Lillian.

He lived in the home with Lillian until his death in 1966.

The living room in Disney's Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou

He called it his "Technicolor Dream House." It sold last year for $1.1 million.

It sold in May 2020.

Inside Disney's Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou

The interior features bright red accents.

He didn't call it his "Technicolor Dream House" for nothing.

The dining area in Disney's Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou

The home's many windows allow for light to flow throughout.

The dining area opens right up to the backyard.

A guest bedroom at Disney's Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners

The one-story home has four bedrooms.

Bright accent walls keep with the technicolor theme.

The master bedroom at Disney's Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners

The master bedroom features shiny gold furniture and a blue accent wall.

It also has a sliding door to the backyard.

The living room in Disney's Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners

The large open floor plan has lots of space for entertaining.

The living room has its own bar area as well.

The kitchen in Disney's Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners

A spacious kitchen has a nice view of the pool.

The black and white kitchen is perhaps the most muted room in the home.

Disney driving a train behind his Carolwood home. Gene Lester/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Walt Disney's final home was his Carolwood Estate, where he lived until his death in 1966. The home has since been torn down.

Above he can be seen riding a train outside his Carolwood home. He built the one-eighth scale train and named it the Carolwood Pacific Railroad.

Just over a year after Lillian's death in 1997, businessman Gabriel Brener bought the property for $8.45 million and knocked down the home. In its place, he built a 35,000-square-foot mansion in 2001. The eight-bedroom mansion, which sits on 3.6 acres of land, sold in 2014 for $74 million, according to the Los Angeles Times .

The barn from Disney's Carolwood Estate and his grandson, Walter Disney Miller (right). Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The barn from Disney's Carolwood Estate, pictured below, is now on loan to the city of Los Angles and is located in Griffith Park.

Though Disney's Carolwood home was demolished, the barn was saved and is normally available to visit on the third Sunday of every month.

Inside Disney's barn. Photo by Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Disney's barn was also his workshop, where he planned many projects.

According to the Carolwood Foundation , Disney spent many hours building trains in his barn and called it his "happy place."