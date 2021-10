Hey phone thieves: even if you switch off an iPhone now, it can still be tracked. In iOS 15, Apple has made it possible to track an iPhone via the Find My network, even when it's powered off. The old way of tracking a lost or stolen iPhone was for the phone to report its position every once in a while, so you could find it on a map. This was easily thwarted by switching the iPhone off immediately after nabbing it. And even for plain old lost iPhones, you'd only be able to track it until the battery ran down.

