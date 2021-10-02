CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attention leaf peepers: Illinois releases Fall Color Report

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Anyone looking for the best place to take in the fall foliage can now check out Illinois’ Fall Color Report. The newly released guide to peak times for spotting leaves turning color across Illinois is updated weekly. As of late September, the color report says the peak time for fall foliage will be the second week of October in Chicago and surrounding areas and near the state’s western border. Central Illinois is expected to peak in mid-October and Southern Illinois during the last week of the month. The report is a joint effort by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Office of Tourism, which also has posted online suggested itineraries for road trips.

