(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is planning to build 13 new temples worldwide. President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temples yesterday at the close of the Church’s General Conference in Salt Lake City. Four of the new temples will be built in the United States, including one in Heber Valley, Utah. Temples will also be built in Mexico, Brazil, Taiwan, the Philippines and Madagascar. President Nelson also announced that a temple built in 1972 in Provo will be reconstructed. The Church now has 265 temples worldwide that are operating, under construction or scheduled to be built.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO