Boos rained down at Hard Rock Stadium while the Miami Hurricanes cleared the field for halftime of their game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday. The present was not inspiring. The past, at Miami, always is. Soon, the family of Howard Schnellenberger was on the field as the Hurricanes unveiled the name of the late, great coach as part of their Ring of Honor in Miami Gardens. There were cheers for the memory of the championship-winning coach and his widow. When the public address announcer introduced athletic director Blake James, the boos returned.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO