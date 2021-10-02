CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas deputy finds humor with ‘Bony Express’ passenger

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sm6eD_0cF8T4WT00
Rib tickler: A Texas driver attempted to cheat on the HOV lane on a Houston-area intersate with a bony passenger. (Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

HOUSTON — Call it a “humerus” post, one that should tickle your funny bone.

Halloween is more than four weeks away, but that did not stop one Texas driver from trying to pull a fast one on a Houston-area interstate.

Ted Heap, an officer with Harris County Constable Precinct 5, posted a photo on Facebook of a man driving in the high-occupancy lane of the highway in Katy with a skeleton as a passenger, KHOU reported.

At least the bony passenger, who was wearing a baseball cap, was also wearing a seat belt.

The puns were flying in Heap’s post.

“They had a feeling in their bones that something wasn’t right,” the deputies wrote on Facebook. “Our deputies saw right through the ruse and issued the driver a bone-afide citation. After a sternum lecture, deputies wished him bone voyage!”

Those carpool lanes are meant for vehicles with two or more people, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Skeletons do not count.

Heap did not say whether the deputies on patrol were part of a skeleton crew.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Jury selection continues Monday in Markeith Loyd’s Orlando officer murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Jury selection has begun for the trial of a man accused of killing a police officer after he fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Markeith Loyd, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. Loyd has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his former girlfriend, Sade Dixon.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
52K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy