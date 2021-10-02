CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bought Web Traffic and A Fake YouTube Executive: the Spectacular Failure of Ozy

The American media company Ozy "boasted of a large audience for its general interest website, its newsletters and its videos," remembers the New York Times, calling it "a Gen X dream of what millennial media ought to be: earnest, policy-focused, inclusive, slickly sans-serif." Ozy was founded in 2013 with seed funding from Laurene Powell Jobs, followed by further investments that by 2020 were over $83 million (according to the data service PitchBook).

The Independent

Frances Haugen: How one Facebook worker unfriended the giant social network

Less than two years after Facebook hired Frances Haugen to help correct dangerous distortions spilling across its platform, she had seen enough.The idealism she and countless others had invested in promises by the world’s biggest social network to fix itself had been woefully misplaced. The harm Facebook and sibling Instagram were doing to users was rivaled only by the company’s resistance to change, she concluded. And the world beyond Facebook needed to know.When the 37-year-old data scientist went before Congress and the cameras last week to accuse Facebook of pursuing profit over safety, it was likely the most consequential choice...
FOXBusiness

Tech CEO: Facebook is facing ‘the beginning of the end’

Gettr CEO Jason Miller said Facebook is facing "the beginning of the end" after reacting to Time Magazine's latest cover which spotlights the reckoning of Facebook, on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. FACEBOOK SLAMMED FOR PROMOTING 1619 PROJECT CONTENT: 'UTTERLY IRRESPONSIBLE'. JASON MILLER: I think this is very similar to the...
Distractify

Facebook Has Seemingly Been Deleted From the Internet — Was the Website Hacked?

Aligning with one of the most Monday-y Mondays ever, three of the biggest social media platforms on the planet, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are all seemingly down and not working for anyone. This outage has caused millions of users to attempt to refresh, uninstall, or re-sign in to their accounts in an attempt to circumvent the issue, but the problem doesn't actually fall in the individual's hands.
Android Headlines

Web Version of YouTube Music Gains Native Cast Support

The YouTube Music web app is getting an update with the inclusion of native Cast integration. This was a long-sought-after feature by users of the platform. The change was first spotted by users on Reddit (via), though it isn’t widely available yet. Users should soon see a Cast button on...
Reuters

Investor sues Ozy Media for fraud over founder's fake call

(Reuters) - An investment fund sued Ozy Media Inc on Monday accusing the embattled digital media company and its co-founder of fraud after it was revealed that he impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with then-prospective investor Goldman Sachs. LifeLine Legacy Holdings LLC's lawsuit in federal court in San...
insideradio.com

YouTube Is Looking To Hire Its First Podcast Executive.

Google is angling for a bigger share of the podcast market and it will do that not only through its Google Podcast app but also on YouTube. The company is reportedly looking to hire its first podcast-focused executive for the video streaming service. The Strategic Partner Manager of Podcast Content Partnerships opening says the position is focused on working with YouTube content creators and podcasters to help them build and grow their business on the video platform. The opening was first reported by Bloomberg, which reports the position – a new one for YouTube – looks to capitalize on the podcast listening that is already being done on the app. Since the start of the year YouTube has been selling audio-only advertising as an option to marketers for people who use its site to listen – but not watch – content.
Telegraph

Left-wing Ozy Media to stay open after chief executive U-turn

The chief executive of Ozy Media has vowed to keep the Left-wing digital start-up alive despite announcing it would close in the wake of an impersonation scandal. Carlos Watson has made a volte-face on his beleaguered media business, branding its decision to shut down "premature" and saying Ozy was "open for business".
defector.com

Ozy Media Is A Monumental Bummer

You might have heard of a media company called Ozy. Launched in September 2013 by CEO Carlos Watson and COO Samir Rao, Ozy produced a variety of articles, podcasts, television shows and events. The focus of Ozy, at least officially, was on reporting about “what’s next.” The real outward focus of the company, at least in the last year or so, was mainly about promoting a talk show not just hosted by the CEO but named after him, too. Anyway, none of that is why you might have heard of it.
mobilesyrup.com

YouTube adds new ‘continue watching’ feature to web app

Users have discovered a new way to resume content on their mobile devices that they previously watched on the web or vice versa. The catch is that you need to use YouTube’s website instead of its app to enable this feature. When you watch content through the web version of...
TheWrap

Inside Ozy Media’s Meltdown: Carlos Watson’s ‘Fake Crying’ and 5 Days to Sudden Collapse (Exclusive)

“We were all pretty blindsided,” one staffer at the digital media company said of its rapid fall. Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson appeared to be in tears as he addressed staffers in a company-wide meeting on Monday, one day after a devastating New York Times exposé that led to the abrupt shuttering of his 9-year-old digital media company just four days later.
swfinstitute.org

A Case Study on Why Zoom Can Be Dangerous as OZY Exec Impersonates YouTube Exec for Goldman Sachs Money

For over a decade, silicon valley investors and legacy media operators such as Comcast Corporation have been attracted to and pitched by savvy Generation X CEO editors on investing in “millennial” news companies. However, these millennial media startups like Mic and Ozy Media have struggled to capture the broad cohort group (see traffic statistics), often focusing on issues they believe millennials want to read and consume.
prdaily.com

YouTube explains vaccine misinformation policies, marketers shift priorities during pandemic, and Ozy Media launches internal investigation

Mobile payment app Venmo conducted a 24-hour giveaway, the #VenmoU Cash Drop, as a collaboration with rapper Jack Harlow in an effort to help college students offset tuition costs as the new school year begins. Students visiting the contest’s website had the opportunity to spin a virtual wheel and win cash prizes, along with the chance to win a larger 10,000 grand prize.
Design Taxi

YouTube Expands Site-Wide Ban On Fake Vaccine Videos To Non-COVID Footage Too

In a strong stand against fake news, YouTube announced it would be banning all videos that spread vaccine misinformation. The social media platform said “medical misinformation” was against its community guidelines, and will begin cracking down on controversial posts about vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organization or other relevant authorities.
bloomberglaw.com

Ozy Media Suspends Executive After Report of Fake Investor Call

Ozy Media suspended its chief operating officer, Samir Rao, following allegations that he impersonated a YouTube. executive on a conference call with potential investors. executive Harry Hawks will serve as interim chief financial officer as the board reviews its leadership in coming months. “Following reports of conduct that is not...
mediaite.com

NY Times Exposé Reveals Potential Fraud, Investment Call Impersonator, and Vastly Exaggerated Traffic Numbers at Ozy Media

The FBI is reportedly investigating Ozy, a multi-million dollar media company, on allegations of fraud after one of the company’s top leaders impersonated a YouTube executive in an effort to sell the company to Goldman Sachs. The Feb. 2 incident reportedly took place when Goldman Sachs’ asset management division believed...
