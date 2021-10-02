Wasteful Borussia Dortmund edge past FC Augsburg

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Borussia Dortmund will be playing Sporting CP at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Signal-Iduna-Park. Borussia Dortmund collected three points with a 2-1 win over Besiktas in their previous match. Less fortunate on Matchday 2, Sporting CP lost 5-1 to Ajax two weeks ago. Right now, Borussia Dortmund (three points) is in second place in Group C behind Ajax (three points), while Sporting CP (zero points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO