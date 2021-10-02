CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Wasteful Borussia Dortmund edge past FC Augsburg

By Brian Szlenk Straub
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund missed a host of big chances but managed to get the job done against FC Augsburg, earning a hard fought 2-1 win. Goals from Raphael Guerriero and Julian Brandt proved to be enough for Borussia Dortmund in the end, as they earned a narrow 2-1 win over FC Augsburg in front of 41,000 supporters at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon. But it could have been a very different story had Augsburg taken full advantage of the tired legs in the Dortmund ranks and offered more of an attacking threat.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP: UEFA Champions League Preview and Team News

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to return to winning ways as they take on Sporting CP on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday and another tricky match-up awaits Borussia Dortmund as they go up against Portuguese champions Sporting CP. The Black and Yellows enjoyed a winning start to their UCL campaign two weeks ago, and getting the three points on Tuesday would put them well on course to qualify for the round of 16.
UEFA
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund Frauen earn another impressive win in the Kreisliga A

Borussia Dortmund Frauen continued their stunning start to the season on Sunday, as they earned a 4-0 win over SF Sölderholz in the Kreisliga A. Having started their season with two big wins in the Kreisliga and Kreispokal, Borussia Dortmund Frauen went into their game away to SF Sölderholz looking to keep their winning run going.
SOCCER
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Sporting CP: Donyell Malen finally gets his goal

Borussia Dortmund made it two wins out of two in the UEFA Champions League, as they beat Sporting CP 1-0 courtesy of Donyell Malen’s first ever goal for the club. Donyell Malen proved to be Borussia Dortmund’s match-winner in Erling Haaland’s absence, as his first goal for the club helped seal a 1-0 win over Sporting CP on Tuesday evening. It wasn’t the most attractive of performances from Marco Rose’s side, but they were in complete control of the game right from the start.
UEFA
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP: CONFIRMED starting lineup

Borussia Dortmund take on Portuguese giants Sporting CP on Tuesday in their first home game of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Champions League is back this week and Borussia Dortmund will be in action on Tuesday as they go up against Portuguese Primeira Liga champions Sporting CP at the Signal Iduna Park.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Hummels
Person
Julian Brandt
Person
Thomas Meunier
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Thorgan Hazard
Person
Arne Maier
Person
Marius Wolf
Person
Raphael
Person
Mahmoud Dahoud
Person
Donyell Malen
FanSided

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-0 Borussia Dortmund: Key Takeaways

Borussia Dortmund failed to score any goals in their 1-0 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday as Marco Rose came face to face with his old side for the first time since leaving the club in the summer. It was a dismal weekend for Borussia Dortmund fans around the world...
UEFA
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund: Mahmoud Dahoud out with a strained knee ligament

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Mahmoud Dahoud strained a ligament in his left knee during Tuesday’s Champions League group stage game against Sporting CP. Borussia Dortmund suffered another injury blow on Tuesday evening as Mahmoud Dahoud had to be subbed off after suffering a knee injury less than five minutes into their UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Sporting CP. Now the club has confirmed that the midfielder has strained a ligament in his left knee.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Borussia Dortmund CEO weighs in on Jadon Sancho’s early Man United struggles

Despite making an eye-watering £76.5m summer move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, since arriving at Old Trafford, English winger Jadon Sancho has struggled to recapture some of his best form. Sancho, 21, joined the Red Devils earlier this summer and despite coming into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad widely regarded...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Augsburg#Borussia Dortmund#Hummels
CBS Sports

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting CP live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Borussia Dortmund will be playing Sporting CP at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Signal-Iduna-Park. Borussia Dortmund collected three points with a 2-1 win over Besiktas in their previous match. Less fortunate on Matchday 2, Sporting CP lost 5-1 to Ajax two weeks ago. Right now, Borussia Dortmund (three points) is in second place in Group C behind Ajax (three points), while Sporting CP (zero points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Four Observations from Borussia Dortmund’s Close Victory over Sporting Lisbon

Borussia Dortmund hosted Sporting Lisbon last night in the Champions League, looking to return to winning ways after their 1-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend. Thanks to Donyell Malen’s first goal for the club, BVB did exactly that, beating the Portuguese side 1-0, in a game that xG would describe as having happened...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
UEFA
chatsports.com

Borussia Dortmund 'consider move for Anthony Martial as their replacement for Erling Haaland this summer but the Man United forward is too expensive' with the German giants using around 30 SCOUTS to find their new striker

Anthony Martial is reportedly among the list of Borussia Dortmund targets to replace Erling Haaland if he is to leave the German clubs this summer but the Manchester United striker is deemed too expensive at present. Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting CP: Player ratings as Bellingham stars in BVB victory

An injury-hit Borussia Dortmund side comfortably secured a second successive three points in Group C of the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Sporting CP 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund were without goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland, as well as Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can and Dan-Axel Zagadou going into the...
UEFA
fearthewall.com

Borussia Dortmund Need a Strong October in the Bundesliga

Ah, October: the month of brisk weather, playoff baseball, and Halloween. Just as the first chilly day and the ever reddening leaves signify the end of summer, in the Bundesliga, by October the preseason rust and any memories of the offseason have faded away. Rust, a new system, a lack of chemistry: none of these excuses are valid anymore. A poor October can kill a season before it starts. Just ask Peter Bosz.
SOCCER
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund trio called up by Belgium for the UEFA Nations League finals

Borussia Dortmund trio Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier have been called up by Belgium for the UEFA Nations League finals. Belgium have announced their squad for this month’s UEFA Nations League finals, and three Borussia Dortmund players have been included. Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier will all be aiming to help the Red Devils win the tournament next week.
UEFA
The Guardian

European roundup: Dortmund climb to second, Juventus edge to derby win

Borussia Dortmund twice hit the woodwork and wasted several more chances before squeezing past Augsburg 2-1 to climb to second place in the Bundesliga. Julian Brandt bagged a second-half winner after Dortmund’s Raphaël Guerreiro had put them in front with a 10th minute penalty. Augsburg initially struggled to deal with...
UEFA
FanSided

Bundesliga Roundup: Bayern Munich slip up; Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen close in

Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season on matchday seven, allowing Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and SC Freiburg to close the gap at the top. Eintracht Frankfurt produced a stunning upset on Sunday as they came from behind to hand Bayern Munich a 2-1 defeat. The Eagles were still searching for their first league win of the season after a poor start to the campaign. And after Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead at the half hour mark, few would have expected Oliver Glasner’s side to get anything out of the game.
SOCCER
FanSided

FanSided

159K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy