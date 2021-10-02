Wasteful Borussia Dortmund edge past FC Augsburg
Borussia Dortmund missed a host of big chances but managed to get the job done against FC Augsburg, earning a hard fought 2-1 win. Goals from Raphael Guerriero and Julian Brandt proved to be enough for Borussia Dortmund in the end, as they earned a narrow 2-1 win over FC Augsburg in front of 41,000 supporters at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon. But it could have been a very different story had Augsburg taken full advantage of the tired legs in the Dortmund ranks and offered more of an attacking threat.bvbbuzz.com
