Subway surfer dies after falling from top of J train on Williamsburg Bridge: NYPD

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 8 days ago
The Williamsburg Bridge is seen from a ferry on the East River on Oct. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — A man died early Saturday morning after he fell from the top of a moving J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge, police said.

The 32-year-old man was subway surfing around 4:30 a.m. when he fell onto the tracks and was run over by the train, according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity was not immediately released, pending family notification.

Service on the J line was impacted for several hours early Saturday morning, but normal service resumed around 6:45 a.m., according to NYC Transit.

Editor’s note: The victim’s age has been updated after new information from police.

