Mississippi State

Mississippi company has $54M Navy contract: inflatable boats

 8 days ago

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi company has a $54 million contract to build rigid inflatable boats, trailers and related equipment for the Coast Guard and foreign governments. United States Marine Inc. of Gulfport expects to do most of the work in Gulfport, with 20% of the work in Corinth,...

workboat.com

Austal USA awarded $144 million Navy contract

The Navy awarded Austal USA a $144 million, two-ship towing, salvage, and rescue ship (T-ATS) detailed design and construction contract Oct. 5. The contract award marks the first steel new ship construction program for the company. Austal USA will utilize its ship manufacturing processes and methods that incorporate lean manufacturing...
MILITARY
Magnolia State Live

Federal contract call center workers win $15 per hour wage in Mississippi, union says

Federal contract workers at call centers in nine states, including Mississippi, won pay increases that bring the minimum wage for all of its workers above $15 per hour. The Communications Workers of America, in a news release Tuesday, said the wage increase comes after Maximus workers rallied for the company to immediately implement President Joe Biden’s executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 per hour, which is set to go into effect next year.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
workboat.com

Master Boat Builders constructing tugs for Texas towing companies

Master Boat Builders Inc. announced in September that it will construct four new 85'x38'6" tugboats in its Coden, Ala., shipyard — two for Bay Houston Towing Co. and two for Suderman & Young Towing Co., both based in Houston. Naval architect and marine engineering firm, Robert Allan Ltd. is designing...
TEXAS STATE
myrgv.com

Big business: Brownsville recycler wins Navy contracts

Another pair of massive, weary warriors are set to make Brownsville their final resting place. The Navy has chosen International Shipbreaking Ltd./EMR Brownsville to dismantle two decommissioned aircraft carriers, the USS Kitty Hawk (CVA-63) and the USS John F. Kennedy. Per ISL’s contract with the Navy, the ship-recycling company will be paid a penny each for the historic vessels and tow them to Brownsville for scrapping.
BREMERTON, WA
The Independent

US coast guard says California oil pipeline may have been damaged a year before spill

A California underwater pipeline may have been damaged for up to a year before the devastating oil spill that closed some of the state’s famous beaches.Coast Guard investigators say that after a first strike it is possible that other ships’ anchors may also have struck the pipeline that brings oil onshore.A large section of the pipeline off Huntington Beach, south of Los Angeles, was found to have been hit and dragged along the seabed from its original location.Officials say they do not know when the 13-inch crack in the pipe began leaking oil and they have not yet identified...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Inflatable Boats#Mississippi Company#Ap#The Coast Guard#United States Marine Inc#Pentagon
mainebiz.biz

An electric boat company makes quiet waves in Biddeford

Matt Tarpey, co-founder and president of Maine Electric Boat Co., said he’s used to people laughing at him and his vision for electric boats. Tarpey, however, sees his future when he looks at Europe and Canada and what has been done there to advance electric boating. “In the U.S., you...
BIDDEFORD, ME
talesbuzz.com

Tragic Georgia plane crash kills CEO, three others

A financial firm CEO was killed along with three others when a small plane that he was flying crashed shortly after takeoff in Georgia, according to reports. Jonathan Rosen, 47, the chief executive of Entaire Global Companies, was the pilot of the single-engine Cessna P210N when it went down and burst into flames Friday afternoon at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.
The Free Press - TFP

Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights Because Of Florida Disruption, Speculation On Vaccine-Mandate Protest

Thousands of travelers were temporarily stranded over the weekend, as Southwest Airlines canceled or delayed hundreds of flights at some of America’s busiest airports. The airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration cited a few factors for the chaos. Military training and inclement weather were two of them. But also mentioned...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX40

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.
MILITARY
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Register Citizen

Veterans memorial is part of Lauderdale courthouse upgrades

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Work has started on a new veterans memorial in eastern Mississippi as Lauderdale County continues to restore its aging courthouse. The memorial is part of a project funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, the Meridian Star reported. Grant money was used to replace windows and redesign entryways to the courthouse to be more accessible to people with disabilities.
MERIDIAN, MS
Register Citizen

Maker of self-piloting underwater vehicles moving to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — City leaders have approved a lease agreement with a Wallingford-based autonomous underwater vehicles manufacturer for office space at the business incubator building in the North End. Exocetus Autonomous Systems, based on Research Parkway in Wallingford, will be relocating to a 3,500-square-foot space on the ground floor of the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Weather delay, rot posing worry for Alabama cotton crop

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — From rainy weather that delayed spring planting to bolls rotting in the field, Alabama cotton growers have reason for worry this year as they harvest a crop that's smaller than in years past. The Decatur Daily reported that on a recent day, Greg Bridgeforth only had...
ALABAMA STATE
Register Citizen

Medical marijuana grower widens operation to north Louisiana

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s largest medical marijuana producer is adding a new growing operation in a Ruston warehouse to ready for the expansion of cannabis products in January. Good Day Farm, the medical marijuana grower licensed by Louisiana State University, expects to begin moving plants from Baton Rouge into...
LOUISIANA STATE

