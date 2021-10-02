CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Relive Bucky Dent's magical home run, which left Fenway on this day in 1978

By Ryan Chichester
 8 days ago
Forty three years ago today, another chapter in the Curse of the Bambino was written.

You all know the story: the Yankees, once 14.5 games back of the first-place Red Sox, stormed back to force a one-game playoff at Fenway Park, where Boston led 2-0 heading into the top of the seventh inning.

Shortstop Bucky Dent, batting ninth in the order and slugging just .317 on the season, came up with two on and two out to face Mike Torrez. Dent, using teammate Mickey Rivers’ bat, laced a pitch over the Green Monster to give the Yanks a 3-2 lead in an eventual 5-4 win to complete an epic comeback to reach the postseason, where the Yankees would win their second straight World Series title.

Relive the magical moment below:

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

