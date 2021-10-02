Box Office: 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Set for $71 Million Opening Weekend

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has feasibly crossed $100 million in five days at the pandemic domestic box office, joining Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the fastest title to do so. Both titles are on a theatrical window exceeding 45 days. It should be noted that while Shang-Chi propelled past the century mark off Labor Day Monday, Venom 2 sped to the benchmark sans a holiday. Impressive. Also, Venom: Let There Be Carnage beat 2018’s Venom to $100M, the latter pulling that off in six days after an $80.2M opening. The running U.S. and Canadian take for Venom: Let There Be Carnage stands at $102M. In...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO