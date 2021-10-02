CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hernando County, FL

HCFES: Fire starts in patio storage room after liquid propane rags were left in trash can

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported residential fire Friday evening, a news release reports. The call came in by the owner of the home who reported a "boom in the patio area," Hernando County Fire PIO Kenneth D. Wannen said in the release. The homeowner went to check what the sound was and saw fire in the patio storage room.

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Seminole Blvd.

LARGO, Fla — All lanes on Seminole Boulevard at Canterbury Lane are closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening. At 5:21 p.m., Largo police officers responded to a call of a crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection. Once they arrived in the area, Largo Fire Rescue pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene of the crash.
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Authorities searching for 79-year-old Inverness woman

INVERNESS, Fla. — Have you seen Geraldine Boone Barton?. Authorities are searching for the 79-year-old woman who was last seen at around 9 a.m. Saturday at her home off of N. Saturn Drive in Inverness, Fla. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says Barton was reported as a missing endangered adult....
INVERNESS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Hernando County, FL
Accidents
Hernando County, FL
Government
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Storage Room#Liquid Propane#Rags#Trash Can#Accident#Homeowners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa officer injured after head-on collision with wrong-way driver

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa police officer is recovering Friday morning after her cruiser was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Fowler Avenue. Investigators say the officer was working at Club Ivy, but not on duty when citizens told her two cars had been hit by a dark pickup truck that had since left the scene.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Stretch of northbound Dale Mabry reopens after deadly crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair prompted police to shut down a stretch of Dale Mabry Highway. The northbound lanes between W. Fair Oaks to W. Euclid avenues were closed for several hours Tuesday but have since reopened, according to the Tampa Police Department. This is located near the Lowe's Home Improvement store.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy