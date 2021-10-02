HCFES: Fire starts in patio storage room after liquid propane rags were left in trash can
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported residential fire Friday evening, a news release reports. The call came in by the owner of the home who reported a "boom in the patio area," Hernando County Fire PIO Kenneth D. Wannen said in the release. The homeowner went to check what the sound was and saw fire in the patio storage room.www.wtsp.com
