HCFES: Fire starts in patio storage room after liquid propane rags were left in trash can

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa police officer is recovering Friday morning after her cruiser was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Fowler Avenue. Investigators say the officer was working at Club Ivy, but not on duty when citizens told her two cars had been hit by a dark pickup truck that had since left the scene.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO