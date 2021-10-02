CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Hero Academia Teases Eri's Quirk Training

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest characters introduced in the fourth season of My Hero Academia was Eri, the young girl whose Quirk allows her to rewind a specific target, which can be used as a weapon for good or evil. With Eri being used in season four by the villainous Overhaul in order to create bullets that would eliminate the Quirks of targets that they strike, the young girl was given a unique scene in the fifth season's finale, hinting that the horned child is set to start training how to better harness her insane abilities.

Related
ComicBook

Viral My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Camie to Life

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has gone viral for perfectly bringing Camie Utsushimi to life! While the majority of the focus of the series has been on Izuku Midoriya and his time at U.A. Academy with the other young heroes at Class 1-A, some of fans' favorite characters in the series have popped up as part of the other hero schools' rosters that we don't get to see a lot of in action. Though one hero-in-training from a rival school seems to have gotten far more attention from fans than others.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Aim With Lady Nagant

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has taken Lady Nagant off the page and takes aim! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been nothing but intense since it first began, and it has challenged Izuku Midoriya in tons of unexpected ways. With the burden of mastering One For All as soon as possible before Tomura Shigaraki and All For One make their move, Izuku had also been dealing with the very real threats of mercenaries sent by All For One to capture him as soon as possible. This included the fan favorite, Lady Nagant.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Trailer Released For “MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES’ MISSION”

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is the third My Hero Academia film and comes on the heels of the launch of the fifth season of the My Hero Academia series currently streaming on Funimation. The previous two My Hero Academia films are My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2020) and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018).
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Star Lends Voice to Marvel in Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

Following the conclusion of the fifth season of My Hero Academia, the Shonen series wasted little time in confirming that the heroes, and villains, of UA Academy would be returning for a sixth which will adapt the "War Arc", giving us the biggest battle of the franchise to date. Though the world of Eddie Brock and Venom hasn't ever crossed over into the Class of 1-A, it seems that the two franchises have met thanks in part to the voice actor of teacher Aizawa, aka the former vigilante who goes by the name of Eraserhead.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Explains How Ashido Was Inspired by Kirishima

While the My Villain Academia Arc was the big storyline that brought the fifth season of My Hero Academia to a close, the finale of the latest season of the anime adaptation took the opportunity to revisit the young heroes of Class 1-A and focus on the training that has helped develop their Quirks. Specifically, viewers had the opportunity to see how Kirishima, aka Red Riot, was able to inspire one of his best friends in the class, Ashido, aka Alien Girl, in developing a powerful new technique for her Quirk that is unlike anything she's done before.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Horrifically Fuses Toga With Uravity

One of the biggest arcs of My Hero Academia's fifth season was easily My Villain Academia, which focused on the battle between the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains. While the arc took the opportunity to dive into the origin stories of Twice, Spinner, and Shigaraki, it revealed the tragic story of Toga, the blood-sucking member of the League who has a terrifying crush on Izuku. With the big arc of the series not only exploring the villains, it gave many brand new powers in the process, with one Cosplay capturing the new ability of Toga.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Explodes With All Might's One For All

All Might's days as the number one hero and Symbol of Peace have come to a close in both the pages of My Hero Academia's manga and the episodes of its anime, but that hasn't stopped fans of UA Academy from honoring the brighter days of the insanely powerful crime fighter. Though there has been plenty of cosplay that has helped bring All Might to life, this latest entry incorporates the flashy power of One For All, the Quirk that is currently flowing through the veins of the young Midoriya in the franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Manga Sets Up a Lively New Arc

My Hero Academia has been in a dark place for some months now, and manga readers are feeling the weight. To be honest, things have been heavy in the manga for over a year, and fans are ready to see Class 1-A relax even if just a bit. So luckily for us, it looks like a new arc is coming to the series that will give fans a breath of fresh air.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Delivers Its Cheekiest Censorship Yet

My Hero Academia is pushing forward with a new arc in its manga, and fans are all on board with the move. After experiencing a dark adventure with Izuku, the gang has come together to bring Deku back to the surface, and Class 1-A did just that. These days, the manga is toeing into a new story to calm the storm, and it delivered big time with a funny bit of censorship this week.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission! The third film in the My Hero Academia franchise officially made its debut in Japan earlier this Summer, and now fans in other countries around the world will finally be able to check it out for themselves as Funimation is bringing the newest movie entry to theaters later this month! Now that the fifth season of the anime has come to an end, this will be a great way to cap off the experience before the arrival of the now in-production sixth season of the series.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Gives Shirakumo A Femme Makeover

One of the most tragic moments of My Hero Academia's fifth season saw Present Mic and Eraserhead discovering that the villain Kurogiri, who acted as the teleportation system for the League of Villains, was in fact their resurrected friend, Shirakumo Oboro. With the cloud manipulating hero dying in an early mission as a part of UA Academy, the origin of Kurogiri proves that the villains are willing to go pretty low when it comes to bolstering their ranks. Now, one Cosplayer has decided to venture to the early days of Oboro with a major femme makeover.
COMICS
epicstream.com

My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases First Teaser After Season 5 Finale

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Just as the finale episode of Season 5 aired, the first teaser of My Hero Academia Season 6 releases and it perfectly sets up what is in store for the next run of the anime. An exchange of thrilling lines between Deku and Shiggy is featured along with some key visuals for the upcoming installment of the show which seems to be entering the Paranormal Liberation War arc from the manga series.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Makes Way for All Might's Biggest Breakthrough

My Hero Academia has made it clear that All Might is the purest of heroes. The Symbol of Peace wants nothing more in life than for others to be happy, but he tends to neglect himself in the process. This habit has been passed on to Izuku as fans know very well. And thanks to the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, the two hashed out the insecurity with one another.
COMICS

