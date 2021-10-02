My Hero Academia Teases Eri's Quirk Training
One of the biggest characters introduced in the fourth season of My Hero Academia was Eri, the young girl whose Quirk allows her to rewind a specific target, which can be used as a weapon for good or evil. With Eri being used in season four by the villainous Overhaul in order to create bullets that would eliminate the Quirks of targets that they strike, the young girl was given a unique scene in the fifth season's finale, hinting that the horned child is set to start training how to better harness her insane abilities.comicbook.com
