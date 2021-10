The body lay off State Route 51 in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, authorities have said. They identified the victim as Sharon Benyo, 46. She had been shot twice in the head, found dead on Wednesday, and now, authorities say they have a suspect. Local man John Westley Johnson Jr., 68, was arrested Saturday, according to WTAE. Investigators said they managed to get enough evidence for a count of homicide.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO