PSG vs Manchester City will take center stage across the globe on Tuesday, as the two favorites to win the competition collide in the UEFA Champions League group stage. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who has been injured over the last week but it looks like he will return to play against Manchester City. That is a huge boost for PSG as he is expected to line up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in an incredible front three.

