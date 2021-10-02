Tylor Megill Finishes 2021 Strong With Win Against Braves
After taking on a larger than expected role in 2021, Tylor Megill made his final start of the season on Friday night when he faced Huascar Ynoa and the Atlanta Braves. Megill has not fared well in his last two starts, allowing ten earned runs in just seven innings pitched. Facing the Braves for the fourth time this season and the first time since July 28, Megill looked to finish the season on a high note against a team he has had success against this year.metsmerizedonline.com
