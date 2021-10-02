Tylor Megill Finishes 2021 Strong With Win Against Braves

The 2021 New York Mets season came to a close on Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 shutout loss to the Braves, closing the pages on one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory. With neither team having anything of substance to play for in this series, the game results didn’t really mean much. Even so, the Mets still managed to lose another series, part of a second-half collapse from first place. Now that the regular season has concluded, the Mets enter an offseason that is poised to include tons of shakeup in both the front office, in the dugout, and on the field.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO