CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tylor Megill Finishes 2021 Strong With Win Against Braves

By Dan Quinones
metsmerizedonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking on a larger than expected role in 2021, Tylor Megill made his final start of the season on Friday night when he faced Huascar Ynoa and the Atlanta Braves. Megill has not fared well in his last two starts, allowing ten earned runs in just seven innings pitched. Facing the Braves for the fourth time this season and the first time since July 28, Megill looked to finish the season on a high note against a team he has had success against this year.

metsmerizedonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Freddie Freeman would like to finish career with Braves

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman will be a free agent after the 2021 campaign. However, he doesn’t want to play for another organization. Freeman, who has spent his entire career with the Braves, told USA Today Sports that he would love to spend his entire career with the franchise.
MLB
chatsports.com

Megill scheduled to start for New York against Atlanta

LINE: Braves -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Braves Friday. The Braves are 40-37 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .434 this season. Kyle Wright leads the team with a mark of .
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Jordan Yamamoto
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
José Peraza
92.9 The Game

Braves finish road schedule on top

The Atlanta Braves completed their final road trip of the regular season, going 7-3 and finishing with a 46-35 away record. The Braves are back home for the last six games of the season.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves hope to finish off road trip with a win over the Padres

After a thrilling win Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to score their third win over the San Diego Padres this weekend Sunday when they wrap up a long road trip at Petco Park. The series begin on an ominous note as Atlanta dropped a 6-5 decision in the resumption of a suspended game from the end of July. Max Fried restored order in the night cap tossing a complete game shutout in a 4-0 win. Then the Braves overcame deficits of 3-0 and 7-3 to score a 10-8 win in 10 innings.
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets top Braves, 4-3, behind Tylor Megill’s sharp final start

ATLANTA — Tylor Megill wrapped up his successful rookie season with an impressive performance against the Braves, the NL East top dog that clinched the division for the fourth straight year this week. Megill hurled five one-hit innings in his 18th start of the season and helped lead the Mets...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Brewers#Blue Jays#Yankees#Snytv
abc17news.com

Nimmo 2 HRs, leads Megill, Mets over Braves 4-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit two solo home runs, Tylor Megill allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3, snapping the NL East champions’ six-game winning streak. One night after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves played just three regulars, second baseman Ozzie Albies, left fielder Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley, who moved from third to first base. Megill didn’t allow a first hit until Albies singled to center with one out in bottom of the fourth. Nimmo homered in the fifth and again in the seventh.
MLB
New York Post

Tylor Megill ends rookie season on high note as Mets drop Braves

ATLANTA — Tylor Megill’s respectable rookie season received a proper sendoff Friday night. In his final 2021 start, the right-hander fired five shutout innings, allowing just one hit, in the Mets’ 4-3 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. A June addition to the rotation, when the Mets were in desperate need of arms, Megill finished with a 4.52 ERA in 18 starts.
MLB
Yardbarker

How Mets' Tylor Megill Can Build Off Promising Rookie Year

After the Mets suffered a barrage of injuries to their pitching staff in 2021, rookie Tylor Megill stepped up and showed promise this season. In his first seven big-league starts, Megill shined with a 2.05 ERA while accumulating 39 strikeouts across 35.1 innings. However, the final two months of his...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Rich Hill Finishes Strong

Rich Hill pitched on Thursday night against the Marlins at Citi Field much like he has during his stint with the Mets in 2021. The pitcher affectionately known as Dick Mountain was making his 13th appearance (12th start) since coming to the Mets in a trade from the Rays. The...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

2021 Mets Report Card: Jacob deGrom, RHP

Primary Stats: 15 G, 92 IP, 7-2 W/L record, 1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 146 K, 13.27 SO/BB .364 BA (as batter in 33 PA) Advanced Stats: 4.3 bWAR, 372 ERA+, 1.23 FIP, 3.0 WPA. 2020 salary: $33,500,000 ($2,500,000 signing bonus) Grade: A+. 2021 Review. Jacob deGrom entered the 2021 season...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: The Mets’ Manager Search is On

As Luis Rojas exits his position as manager of the Mets, the search is on for who will lead New York for the 2022 season. Some candidates mentioned by USA Today include Braves third base coach Ron Washington, former Orioles manager Buck Showalter and former Mets manager Carlos Beltrán. Let’s...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Finish 2021 Season With Series Loss in Atlanta

The 2021 New York Mets season came to a close on Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 shutout loss to the Braves, closing the pages on one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory. With neither team having anything of substance to play for in this series, the game results didn’t really mean much. Even so, the Mets still managed to lose another series, part of a second-half collapse from first place. Now that the regular season has concluded, the Mets enter an offseason that is poised to include tons of shakeup in both the front office, in the dugout, and on the field.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Francisco Lindor, Javier Báez Hope to Stay Together in New York

With the Mets season officially coming to an end following Sunday afternoon’s 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, second baseman Javier Báez’s days in New York could officially be numbered. After a solid 2021 campaign, the 28-year old infielder is set to become one of the top...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy