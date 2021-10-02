CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Rich Explains Why He Defended Carrie Underwood Over Anti-Mask ‘Like’

By Tricia Despres
John Rich wouldn’t necessarily call Carrie Underwood a friend. Sure, the two country music mainstays have seen each other backstage at various award shows and passed each other on the charts, but the Big & Rich hitmaker has never had any sort of lengthy conversation with her. But in August, when Underwood found herself being somewhat attacked for a social media "like" on Instagram that opposed school mask mandates in Nashville, Rich couldn’t stand by and be silent any longer.

XSoCal
7d ago

John Rich is awesome. One of the few celebrities who replied to my comment on a social media platform. Cool dude and Big and Rich music.

11
aaron karcher
8d ago

2 real Americans ! Not fake snowflakes living #sheeplife

22
