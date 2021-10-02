CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Grant allows low-cost clinic to continue providing Telehealth

By Estephany Escobar
spectrumlocalnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — A low-cost clinic will continue to be able to offer Telehealth help to patients thanks to a grant. Care Ring in Charlotte serves people who are underinsured or uninsured, and now they will keep aiding them by extending this electronic service. What You Need to Know. Care...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RiverBender.com

OSF HealthCare Receives FCC Grant For COVID-19 Telehealth Efforts

PEORIA - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced that OSF HealthCare is the recipient of $943,644 in grant money through Round 2 of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program. This funding is part of more than $41 million in grant money awarded today by the FCC to health care agencies throughout the country to assist in providing telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. OSF has completed nearly 93,000 virtual visit encounters since the beginning of the pandemic, with many of Continue Reading
PEORIA, IL
bloomberglaw.com

California Extends Pandemic Telehealth Provider Protections

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that allows medical providers to continue practicing telehealth through the end of the pandemic state of emergency without risking security and privacy penalties. The decision extends an April 3, 2020, executive order to facilitate and expand telehealth services during the pandemic. Persistent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tribnow.com

TRMC receiving pediatric telehealth grant

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is awarding more than $531,000 in grants to four rural Texas hospitals to expand telehealth services for children. The grants will help the hospitals expand or implement telehealth services that connect their patients with pediatric specialists and subspecialists through video chats and phone calls. “The pandemic has really highlighted how…
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

How 4,676 patients ranked 8 telehealth providers — Teladoc is No. 1

Teladoc was named the top choice of telehealth provider by patients, according to the J.D. Power "2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study." For its study, J.D. Power surveyed 4,676 patients who used telehealth within the last 12 months from June to July. The rankings measured patient satisfaction with their telehealth service provider based on four factors: customer service (42 percent of overall score), consultation (28 percent), enrollment (19 percent), and billing and payment (11 percent).
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Augusta Free Press

Grant to help Bon Secours strengthen telehealth services in Central Virginia

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) announced a federal grant totaling $308,246 to help strengthen telehealth services across Central Virginia, purchase equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and patient monitoring, and reduce the spread of COVID-19. This grant was awarded to Bon Secours — which...
VIRGINIA STATE
KTEN.com

Southern Tech received a grant for dental clinic renovations

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)-- Southern Tech's dental clinic will be renovated after receiving grant funds from the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation and the Southern Oklahoma Memorial Foundation. The dental program and clinic have been at Southern Tech since 2004. "We got a quarter of a million dollars, 250,000, so we...
ARDMORE, OK
unmc.edu

Behavioral health grant provides more access to services

A $1.5 million grant to the UNMC College of Nursing is making a difference in the lives of Nebraskans. Last year, the three-year grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provided more access to behavioral health services, particularly for underserved populations. It funded two fulltime behavioral health providers -- one in Omaha and one in Ravenna, Nebraska -- and integrated the services into primary care clinics.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth#Care Hospitals#Health Care#Blue Cross North Carolina
roundupweb.com

New Provider Joins Allcheck Medical Clinic

Dr. Carlos Trevino and Allcheck Medical Clinic's team of providers and staff are delighted to announce the addition of Martha Nugent, APRN-CDP-AGNP-C, (Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner) to our medical clinic team. Martha became a registered nurse in 2011. She enjoyed caring for oncology patients in the hospital, and her specialty naturally became medical oncology. Martha later attended the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX to obtain a Master of Science in Nursing. She became board-certified as an Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner in April 2019. She moved to Sidney, in Jan. 2020 to work alongside Dr. Chad Pedersen at Sidney Health Center - Cancer Care as the Oncology Nurse Practitioner where she cared for patients undergoing cancer treatment. Her areas of experience include oncology and radiology nursing, chemotherapy administration, wound care, and patient education. She also ran the High-Risk Breast Clinic, Pulmonary Nodule Clinic, and counseled patients prior to genetic testing.
SIDNEY, MT
themissouritimes.com

Capitol Briefs: Health Care Collaborative of Rural Missouri awarded federal telehealth grant

The Health Care Collaborative (HCC) of Rural Missouri is the latest Missouri health care provider to be awarded federal funds for its telehealth program. HCC was awarded $285,871 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program to purchase tablets and monitoring equipment for patients with chronic conditions so they can receive treatment in their homes. The investment is expected to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in its five clinics across the state and keep appointment times open for patients requiring in-person care.
HEALTH SERVICES
Healthcare IT News

Most provider organizations boosting telehealth investments, survey finds

More than half (56%) of hospital and health system leaders say they are planning to increase their investment in telemedicine during the next two years, according to a new survey from telehealth vendor Amwell and HIMSS Analytics. This shows that the huge surge in and mainstreaming of telehealth during the...
HEALTH SERVICES
WebMD

Telehealth May be Convenient, But Costs Can Sneak Up on You

Oct. 5, 2021 -- Dave Heal had the best of intentions last year when he began the process to donate a kidney. Unfortunately, during the final testing to ensure the 39-year old was a good candidate, imaging revealed a nodule on his lung. The Colorado-based software professional went from potential donor to potential patient.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
ksl.com

Telehealth oncology services allow Utah man to be treated closer to home

Dr. David Gill, an oncologist with Intermountain Healthcare, uses telehealth to visit with his patient, Frank Severson, who was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. It saves Severson a couple of hours of drive time for each appointment. Gill relies on technology and trained nurses at the Heber Valley Hospital to communicate and provide quality care for Severson. (Josh Syzmanik, KSL-TV) Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes.
UTAH STATE
El Dorado News-Times

Interfaith Clinic hosts tour for local medical providers

El Dorado's Interfaith Clinic hosted an appreciation event for local health care providers on Tuesday at the clinic's location on Champagnolle Road in celebration of National Primary Care Week. Interfaith Clinic, which is a SHARE Foundation service, has been around in Union County for over 25 years, according to a...
UNION COUNTY, AR
augustachronicle.com

Clinic provides free care in Louisville

They began arriving after midnight and they stayed until their immediate needs were met. Volunteer medical staff at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic set up at Jefferson County High School Sept. 25-26 treated 208 individuals free of charge, no ID required and with no immaterial questions asked. That is what they are known for.
LOUISVILLE, GA
CBS LA

96% Of Kaiser Permanente’s Nurses, Healthcare Workers Vote To Authorize Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly all of Kaiser Permanente’s nurses and healthcare workers have voted yes to authorize a strike, which has the potential to be the largest strike in nation so far this year. More than 96% of the more than 18,000 members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Healthcare Professionals voted to authorize a strike if necessary. The union represents nearly 21,000 registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, physical therapists, and other healthcare professionals who work for Kaiser. Union officials say such a strike would cripple Kaiser Permanente’s operations in Southern California, impacting hospitals, medical centers, and clinics from Anaheim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIMT

Mayo Clinic expert provides update on COVID treatments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As tests continue on new treatments for patients infected with coronavirus, a Mayo Clinic expert is providing an update on the efforts underway. Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Raymund Razonable says researchers continue to lend their focus is monoclonal antibodies, with several clinical trials being conducted on treatments - some of which could be long-acting. Yet one monoclonal treatment that has continued to prove effective, according to Mayo Clinic, is Regeneron, made available under emergency use authorization last November.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy