Grant allows low-cost clinic to continue providing Telehealth

Dr. Carlos Trevino and Allcheck Medical Clinic's team of providers and staff are delighted to announce the addition of Martha Nugent, APRN-CDP-AGNP-C, (Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner) to our medical clinic team. Martha became a registered nurse in 2011. She enjoyed caring for oncology patients in the hospital, and her specialty naturally became medical oncology. Martha later attended the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX to obtain a Master of Science in Nursing. She became board-certified as an Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner in April 2019. She moved to Sidney, in Jan. 2020 to work alongside Dr. Chad Pedersen at Sidney Health Center - Cancer Care as the Oncology Nurse Practitioner where she cared for patients undergoing cancer treatment. Her areas of experience include oncology and radiology nursing, chemotherapy administration, wound care, and patient education. She also ran the High-Risk Breast Clinic, Pulmonary Nodule Clinic, and counseled patients prior to genetic testing.

SIDNEY, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO